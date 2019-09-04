Drunk man grabs gun, chases neighbor, and screams the N-word — then tells cops he was afraid for his life
By Tana Ganeva
A Massachusetts man has been arrested following an altercation in which he drunkenly used a racial slur while waving a gun around, reports the Patriot Ledger.
Michael S. Kerns, 41, reportedly thought a driver in his car was speeding, and he yelled at them. When a passenger gave him the middle finger, he followed the car down the street to where it was parked, brandishing his gun.
“You n***** think you can flip me off!” Kerns allegedly screamed at them, while carrying the loaded gun.
He claimed that he’d been scared for his life.
