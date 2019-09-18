Quantcast
'Early Bordello': Internet slams Melania Trump's redecoration of White House rooms

12 mins ago

In 2015, Rep. Aaron Schock (R-Ill) was forced to resign following revelations that he’d misused campaign and public funds. The inquiry into his spending was triggered by the lush ornateness of his office decor. While most of his colleagues worked out of plain, professional offices, Schock’s working space was reminiscent of Downton Abbey.

Writing in the Journal Star, columnist Phil Luciano observed that First Lady Melania Trump’s redecoration of several White House rooms seems to borrow heavily from Schock’s style.

“Which is the new office decor sparking kudos for designer Melania Trump? And which is the office decor that triggered trouble for former Congressman Aaron Schock?” he asks. “Both are very red and nearly regal. At first blush, they hark to one another.”

Social media users had a field day with Melania’s taste in home decor.


