Edward Snowden condemns Trump’s mistreatment of whistleblower who exposed Ukraine scandal
“We have had so much mistreatment of whistleblowers here.”
Responding to news of a whistleblower’s complaint at the center of an impeachment inquiry filed against President Trump this week, famed whistleblower Edward Snowden speaks about his own decision to leak classified documents in 2013.
The House Intelligence Committee has released the declassified whistleblower complaint, which details a July phone call between President Trump and the Ukrainian president. The White House is trying “to make the conversation not about the allegations,” Snowden told Democracy Now! “They want to talk about the whistleblower rather than the government’s own wrongdoing.”
‘Retaliation in plain sight’: Legal experts stunned by Trump admitting he’s trying to uncover whistleblower ID
President Donald Trump once again ramped up his attacks on a still-unidentified intelligence community whistleblower by telling reporters that he and his allies are "trying to find out" the person's identity.
Some legal experts reacted with shock to the president's latest broadside against the whistleblower, who has accused the president of abusing his office to help his chances in the 2020 presidential election.
Andrew Bakaj, one of the attorneys representing the whistleblower, responded immediately to Trump's new attack and emphasized that "the Intel Community Whistleblower is entitled to anonymity," while also noting that trying to out their identity "is a violation of federal law."
Trump’s farmer bailout is now twice as big as the auto bailout as Trump begs rural America not to leave him: report
When the president's trade war began to hurt rural America, he used a huge chunk of his budget to issue a $28 billion bailout, which is twice of what the government loaned to the big three automakers. In the case of the automakers, the funds were paid back with interest and they did it earlier than expected. Farmers are not expected to pay back the government.
Bloomberg reported Monday that farmers caught up in Trump's trade war have come to rely on the government's bailouts to keep their farms alive when China isn't purchasing their crop.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has been the face of the Trump administration traveling from state to state and apologizing to farmers for the trade war.
