Eight schoolchildren stabbed to death on first day of school in China
Eight schoolchildren have died and two others were injured in a “school-related criminal case” in central China, with a 40-year-old suspect arrested, local authorities said Tuesday, the latest attack targeting an educational institution in the country.
The man was detained by police on the spot following Monday’s incident in Chaoyangpo Village in Hubei province, according to a statement on the website of the government of Enshi city.
The local government is making “every effort” to organise the rehabilitation and treatment for the wounded, including psychological counselling, the statement said.
A knife-wielding man killed two people and injured two others at a primary school in central Hunan province in April.
The wounded were students but the age of the dead was not disclosed at the time.
In October last year, a woman attacked and injured 14 children with a knife at a kindergarten in China’s southwestern Sichuan province.
In April 2018, a man killed nine middle school students as they were returning home in one of the country’s deadliest knife attacks in recent years.
Star Wars: the evolution of the Death Star reflects Hollywood’s growing fears of a climate apocalypse
Science fiction films are rarely about the future. Their distant planets and remote time periods instead seem to reflect upon the concerns and anxieties of the contemporary moment. For instance, 1978’s Invasion of the Bodysnatchers played on the US public’s fear of communism at the height of the Cold War. Terminator 2: Judgement Day capitalised on concerns of a nuclear apocalypse and the fears associated with escalating artificial intelligence.
Polish village hasn’t seen a boy born in nearly 10 years – here’s how that computes
The tiny Polish village of Miejsce Odrzanskie has become the unlikely source of international media attention over the past fortnight as a result of what the New York Times called “a strange population anomaly”. It has now been almost a decade since the last boy was born in this place, with the most recent 12 babies all having been girls.
The mayor of the region is quoted in the article as saying there has been “scientific interest” – presumably from geneticists – in exploring what has led to this unusual sequence. He also discusses some glaringly unscientific advice the town has been given on how to conceive boys, ranging from changing mothers’ diets to “keeping an ax(e) under your marital bed”.
Pence chief of staff confirms Trump ‘suggested’ he stay at his golf club in Ireland
President Donald Trump suggested that Vice President Mike Pence stay at his luxury golf club in Ireland, so he did.
The vice president's chief of staff confirmed Tuesday that Trump suggested that Pence stay at Doonbeg, which is a three-hour drive away from his official meetings in Dublin, on the taxpayer-funded overseas trip.
"I don't think it was a request, like a command," said chief of staff Marc Short. "I think that it was a suggestion."
"It's, like, when we went through the trip, it's, like, well, he's going to Doonbeg because that's where the Pence family is from," Short added. "It's, like, 'Well you should stay at my place.'"