Elizabeth Warren surges ahead of Joe Biden in new Des Moines Register poll of the Iowa Caucuses
Published 19 mins ago
Published 19 mins ago
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has surged to first place among likely Iowa Caucus-goes, according to a new poll released Saturday night by CNN and the Des Moines Register.
The poll showed Warren at 22%, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden at 20%.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is at 11%, South Bend Mayor Pete Buggigieg is at 9% and Sen. Kamala Harris is at 6%.
After a disastrous week dominated by news about the whistleblower alleging President Donald Trump committed misconduct in office, President Donald Trump lashed out at the media for covering his scandals.
In Trump's mind, however, it was the media who "had a very bad week" as he repeated his call that journalists are "The Enemy of the People!"
Trump, who has almost 65 million followers on Twitter, claimed without evidence that the press doesn't check facts, makes up facts and even make up sources.
Trump then claimed it is the media who have gone "totally crazy" he argued, with "crazy" in all capital letters and followed by four exclamation points.
Presidential candidate Andrew Yang suggested President Donald Trump is too scared to attack him during a CNN appearance on Saturday.
Yang, whose campaign has been buoyed by his passionate online supporters known as the "Yang Gang," was interviewed by Van Jones.
"Part of the thing is that you’re such an unlikely candidate that people, they’re not shooting at you, even Donald Trump doesn’t have a bad name for you yet," Jones noted. "Is that a good thing or a bad thing?"
"Well, Donald Trump hasn’t messed with me online because he knows I’m actually better at the internet than he is," Yang replied, to cheers from the crowd.