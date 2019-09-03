Empathy ‘doesn’t come naturally’ to Trump and ‘in some ways he doesn’t really try’: CNN guest
Julie Pace, the Washington Bureau Chief for the Associated Press, told CNN’s John King on Tuesday that President Donald Trump has once again shown he has difficulty expressing empathy for other people, as evidenced by his decision to go golfing while a hurricane is threatening the east coast of the United States.
After King noted Trump’s obvious hypocrisy for golfing while he regularly disparaged former President Barack Obama for hitting the links, he asked his panel if this latest incident showed Trump had difficulty in sympathizing with people who were in harm’s way.
“The empathy question is something this president has struggled with in a lot of different situations, but certainly when it comes to natural disasters that are barreling down, or poised to barrel down on, parts of this country, it just doesn’t come naturally to him,” replied Pace. “In some ways he doesn’t really try.”
Wall Street Journal reporter Vivian Salama then pointed out that the optics of Trump’s latest golf excursion were particularly bad because he ditched an overseas trip to Europe so he could supposedly oversee the response to Hurricane Dorian, only to then be caught on camera golfing hours later.
“It’s just not a good look,” she said.
Watch the video below.
CNN
Empathy ‘doesn’t come naturally’ to Trump and ‘in some ways he doesn’t really try’: CNN guest
Julie Pace, the Washington Bureau Chief for the Associated Press, told CNN's John King on Tuesday that President Donald Trump has once again shown he has difficulty expressing empathy for other people, as evidenced by his decision to go golfing while a hurricane is threatening the east coast of the United States.
After King noted Trump's obvious hypocrisy for golfing while he regularly disparaged former President Barack Obama for hitting the links, he asked his panel if this latest incident showed Trump had difficulty in sympathizing with people who were in harm's way.
"The empathy question is something this president has struggled with in a lot of different situations, but certainly when it comes to natural disasters that are barreling down, or poised to barrel down on, parts of this country, it just doesn't come naturally to him," replied Pace. "In some ways he doesn't really try."
CNN
‘Hypocrisy’: CNN reams Trump for playing golf during hurricane by throwing past criticism of Obama in his face
A CNN panel on Tuesday criticized President Donald Trump for playing golf as Hurricane Dorian was bearing down on Florida.
In a tweet on Tuesday, Trump admitted that he played a "very fast round of golf."
The incompetent Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, was bothered that I played a very fast round of golf yesterday. Many Pols exercise for hours, or travel for weeks. Me, I run through one of my courses (very inexpensive). President Obama would fly to Hawaii. Kahn should focus on....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2019
CNN
‘Obviously in mental decline’: Anthony Scaramucci predicts Trump will drop out of 2020 race
Anthony Scaramucci doesn't think President Donald Trump will make it to the next election.
The former White House communications director turned Trump critic appeared on CNN's "New Day," where he said the president showed clear signs of mental decline -- and he wondered why his aides weren't doing anything about it.
"If you look at a whole pattern of speech and deterioration of his syntax -- I'm not a psychologist so I'm not going to clinically evaluate him -- (but) as a person, as a voter, you're saying the guy is obviously in mental decline," Scaramucci said. "What I find sad and troubling, is there's a group of people around him that are loyal and like him, they're not addressing him. CNN is showing a clip like that, which is incredibly embarrassing."