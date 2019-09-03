Empathy ‘doesn’t come naturally’ to Trump and ‘in some ways he doesn’t really try’: CNN guest

Julie Pace, the Washington Bureau Chief for the Associated Press, told CNN’s John King on Tuesday that President Donald Trump has once again shown he has difficulty expressing empathy for other people, as evidenced by his decision to go golfing while a hurricane is threatening the east coast of the United States.

After King noted Trump’s obvious hypocrisy for golfing while he regularly disparaged former President Barack Obama for hitting the links, he asked his panel if this latest incident showed Trump had difficulty in sympathizing with people who were in harm’s way.

“The empathy question is something this president has struggled with in a lot of different situations, but certainly when it comes to natural disasters that are barreling down, or poised to barrel down on, parts of this country, it just doesn’t come naturally to him,” replied Pace. “In some ways he doesn’t really try.”

Wall Street Journal reporter Vivian Salama then pointed out that the optics of Trump’s latest golf excursion were particularly bad because he ditched an overseas trip to Europe so he could supposedly oversee the response to Hurricane Dorian, only to then be caught on camera golfing hours later.

“It’s just not a good look,” she said.

