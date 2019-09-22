Entire CNN panel beats down Santorum for Ukraine misinformation: ‘You don’t get to decide what the facts are’
Conservative CNN contributor Rick Santorum was called out on Sunday after he seemed to be uneducated about President Donald Trump’s attempt to have Ukraine investigate Joe Biden and his son.
During a panel discussion on CNN, Republican contributor Mia Love said that Trump’s communication with Ukraine was not “appropriate” if he was looking for campaign help.
“There is no equivalence between Joe Biden and Hunter Biden and what this president has allegedly done,” Democratic consultant Karen Finney noted. “The things that were investigated against the Bidens [were] shelved, totally debunked.”
“We know that the president of the United States of America got on the phone and asked a foreign leader to investigate a private American citizen for his own political gain,” Finney added.
“I’m going to take issue with what Karen said,” Santorum replied. “The president, if he said those things, is not asking them to investigate Joe Biden, they’re asking to investigate Hunter Biden’s role.”
“A private citizen,” Finney interrupted.
“Who is doing business in Ukraine!” Santorum exclaimed.
“And they investigated and they found nothing,” Finney pointed out.
“They investigated and that investigation was cut off,” Santorum opined.
“That’s not true,” Finney said. “It had been shelved before that happened.”
“The investigation didn’t stop when the prosecutor was removed,” CNN host Jake Tapper explained.
“You don’t get to decide what the facts are,” Finney remarked.
“It is true that others in the EU and the IMF were asking for this prosecutor to be shut down,” Tapper clarified.
“That’s not the issue,” Santorum complained. “I’m not saying the president did or didn’t do that. But to suggest that the Ukrainians should finish the process of investigating this is not, in my opinion, that outrageous.”
“They already did!” Finney shot back.
Santorum also refused to admit that investigators must turn over whistleblower reports about Trump’s talks with the Ukraine’s president to Congress.
“I haven’t read the law,” he said.
Watch the video below from CNN.
