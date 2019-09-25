Quantcast
Connect with us

Entire Republican county board indicted for $21 million embezzlement scheme outside Washington, DC

Published

50 mins ago

on

This week, Virginia State Police announced that a grand jury has indicted nearly over a dozen public officials in an alleged $21 million embezzlement scheme — including the entire Warren County Board of Supervisors.

The officials charged include Tony Carter, Tom Sayre, Archie Fox, Linda Glavis, and Chairman Daniel Murray. All five officials are Republicans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also charged were County Executive Douglas Stanley, former Warren schools Superintendent Luke Drescher, former County Attorney Daniel Whitten, and former County Supervisor Ron Llewellyn.

Prosecutors allege that former economic development authority director Jennifer McDonald, who has also been indicted on 28 counts, stole $21 million from her agency, diverted it into bank accounts controlled by herself, her friends, and her family, and falsified invoices to make the outlays appear legitimate — and that other county government officials were aware of the scheme.

Llewellyn has denied any involvement and insists the county investigated the matter as quickly as it could, but activists contend that McDonald could not have moved the money without inside help from county officials.

Warren County, in the Shenandoah Valley, is part of the Virginia side of the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

MSNBC: Rachel Maddow apologizes for assuming the White house would never release a transcript implicating Trump

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" offered an on-air public apology on Wednesday.

"At this point, I feel like I need to apologize," Maddow said. "I hereby apologize."

"Last night on this show I said -- somewhat cavalierly -- that while we were expecting the White House to release notes of this phone call today, there was no reason to expect that the Trump White House would allow for the release of any notes from this call that implicated the president and the behavior the Democrats — the behavior that Democrats want to impeach him for," she explained.

"I apologize, I was wrong about that. They really did release the plain text of these notes on this call that absolutely show the president doing exactly what he is about to get impeached for," Maddow explained. "They just unequivocally lay it out."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House aides fear more whistleblowers could come forward against Trump: report

Published

43 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

White House aides are worried about what more can come out as the movement to impeach President Donald Trump continues to gather steam.

On Tuesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced that the House of Representatives was pursuing an impeachment inquiry. On Wednesday, a majority of the House had gone on record supporting impeachment.

The political developments occurred against a backdrop of rapidly breaking news -- and bizarre defenses from Trump and his defense attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Entire Republican county board indicted for $21 million embezzlement scheme outside Washington, DC

Published

50 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

This week, Virginia State Police announced that a grand jury has indicted nearly over a dozen public officials in an alleged $21 million embezzlement scheme — including the entire Warren County Board of Supervisors.

The officials charged include Tony Carter, Tom Sayre, Archie Fox, Linda Glavis, and Chairman Daniel Murray. All five officials are Republicans.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image