Quantcast
Connect with us

Eric Trump blasts Washington Post over letter

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary

Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, attempted to humiliate Washington Post journalist David Farenthold for sending a letter to the Trump Organization that — despite his disparaging characterization — was in fact standard journalistic procedure.

This article first appeared in Salon.

On Friday the president’s son tweeted “These are the tactics used by the @WashingtonPost. @JeffBezos – you should be very proud… ?” He also included a copy of a letter ostensibly written by Farenthold in which the journalist offered members of the Trump Organization his contact information, offered to speak with potential sources on background and provided them with an encrypted link where they could send documents anonymously.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ummm, Eric. This is called journalism,” Ahmed Baba, the editor-in-chief of Rantt Media, tweeted in response to the supposed outrage expressed by the president’s son. “Speaking to sources on background and anonymously sourcing documents to expose corruption is par for the course. I think you should learn how to use this other neat thing called Google before you tweet.”

Frank Figliuzzi, a national security contributor at NBC News, tweeted that it “sounds like journalism to me. Are you concerned about what people are hiding about you?”

Meanwhile historian and author Kevin M. Kruse tweeted that “it’s a shame this polite and professional email didn’t meet your family’s high standards for journalism” while including a link to a Guardian article discussing how the Trump campaign worked with the National Enquirer to catch and kill unflattering stories about the future president.

This isn’t the first time that the Trump children have engaged in what seem like coordinated attacks on the media. It was recently revealed that Arthur Schwartz, an ally of Donald Trump Jr. and Steve Bannon, is a “central player” in an organization that has been raising money to dig up dirt on journalists whose work is critical of the president in order to discredit them. Schwartz had previously been described by The Daily Beast as Trump Jr’s “fixer” and has already drawn attention to anti-Semitic college tweets posted by a New York Times politics editor, anti-Semitic tweets from a CNN photo editor and tweets from a CNN reporter that included an anti-gay slur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eric Trump has frequently been ridiculed based on the perception that he isn’t very bright. In July he controversially told “Fox & Friends” that “my father is in there, and he’s fighting every single day. And he has to fight against the media. He has to fight against these lunatics. And guys, I’m telling you, 95 percent of this country is behind him in this message. I mean, people love this nation.” In 2017, after a “Saturday Night Live” sketch predicted that he would spill the beans about his father keeping tabs on his business empire despite it being ethically questionable to do so, Trump admitted to a news outlet that the president keeps in touch with his sons about “the bottom line, profitability reports and stuff like that, but you know, that’s about it.”

He later added, “My father and I are very close. I talk to him a lot. We’re pretty inseparable.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump to give speech at Baltimore retreat after calling city ‘a disgusting rat and rodent-infested mess’

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 8, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is scheduled to give a speech in Baltimore on Thursday after insulting the city as "rat and rodent-infested."

Politico reported that the president is expected to speak at a House Republican retreat in Baltimore.

Trump verbally attacked the city in July during a dispute with Maryland Sen. Elijah Cummings (D).

In a July 27 tweet, Trump charged that Baltimore is "far worse" than "conditions at the Southern Border."

"Cumming [sic] District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess," Trump wrote. "If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

America’s institutions have folded against Donald Trump

Published

43 mins ago

on

September 8, 2019

By

Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.

There have been times when America's anti-Trump majority has taken some comfort in the idea that the U.S. government is a big, unruly bureaucracy that does not bend easily to the will of  corrupt authoritarian--especially one with the discipline and attention span of a toddler. The few prominent officials who have blasted the regime after resigning—Jim Mattis, HR McMaster, Rob Porter and Dan Coats among them—have been lauded for standing up to their former boss. The pundits have lamented the losses of such “adults in the room." When The New York Times published an anonymous column titled, “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” it generated a flurry of speculation that Trump may be more bombastic figurehead than tinpot dictator.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Internet buries Trump over his bungled Taliban meet-up: ‘On the anniversary of 9/11. Are you insane?’

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 8, 2019

By

Reaction to Donald Trump's admission that he had scheduled -- then canceled -- a secret meeting with the Taliban at Camp David was greeted on Twitter with equal measures of incredulity, scorn and mockery on Sunday morning with many questioning why he didn't keep it to himself.

In a multi-part tweet on Saturday night, the president bragged about canceling a meeting no one knew existed writing, "Unbeknownst to almost everyone, the major Taliban leaders and, separately, the President of Afghanistan, were going to secretly meet with me at Camp David on Sunday. They were coming to the United States tonight. "

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image