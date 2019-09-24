‘Every Senate Republican’: Chuck Schumer led unanimous vote to demand whistleblower report

Senate Republicans on Tuesday were united in demanding President Donald Trump’s administration turn over the whistleblower report as required by law.

“The Senate has *unanimously* agreed to Schumer’s resolution calling for the whistleblower complaint to be turned over the intelligence committees immediately,” Bloomberg’s Steven Dennis reported Tuesday.

“That’s every Senate Republican plus every Democrat now via unanimous consent agreeing to call on the Trump administration to cough up the whistleblower complaint, not just the phone call transcript,” he noted.

“This is rare, folks,” Dennis noted.