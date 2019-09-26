‘Absolutely zero accountability:’ Ex-FBI agent explains how Trump could legally skirt additional DOJ scrutiny on Ukraine

Former FBI agent and national security consultant Asha Rangappa explained in a Twitter thread Thursday that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) went down a specific line of questioning because the decision of the Office of Legal Counsel under the Department of Justice would apply to any future whistleblower complaints.

“@RepAdamSchiff is getting to the heart of it: If the President’s actions are not under [the] purview of DNI, by definition, NOTHING he does cannot be an ‘urgent concern,'” she tweeted. “That means NO wrongdoing reported by WB can ever reach the eyes of Congress.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained that by referring the whistleblower complaint to the Department of Justice the OLC believes the president can’t be indicted or prosecuted while in office. So, the complaint would be ignored under that process. That’s why it’s sent to Congress and not the DOJ, but that’s not what the director of national intelligence did in this case.

“This means that there is a vacuum in which [the] president can act with absolutely zero accountability,” Rangappa tweeted.

Notice that if it is referred to DOJ, the OLC believes a sitting President cannot be indicted (even if they investigate, which they chose not to in this case). This means that there is a vacuum in which President can act with absolutely zero accountability — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 26, 2019

If this process is allowed to stand, the “ICIG would have to reject future complaints,” she tweeted.

Schiff is going down this road not just for this case (they now have the info, so it’s mostly moot), but because this reasoning of OLC would apply to FUTURE whistleblowers as well. ICIG would have to reject future complaints. (And there are a lot of ppl in position to WB) — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 26, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Former Department of Defense Special Counsel Ryan Goodman made a similar point, noting: “The Justice Dept’s Opinion concerns not only the initial question of sharing [the whistleblower] complaint with Congress. The Opinion has also blocked the IG from investigating any further.”

Pay close attention to this part of final Q&A with Schiff. I’ve been thinking of this for a while. The Justice Dept’s Opinion concerns not only the initial question of sharing WB complaint with Congress. The Opinion has also blocked the IG from investigating any further. — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) September 26, 2019