Ex-White House adviser lays out two main things Democrats need to do to win on impeachment
On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” CNN analyst David Gergen — a former White House adviser who served under four presidents — broke down the two crucial things Democrats must do to ensure a favorable outcome in the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
“I think it’s really important for the Democrats to be able to get a series of witnesses, as they did in Watergate, John Dean, and that sort of people coming up,” said Gergen. “It really drills home to the public.”
“You think sort of rushing this would be a bad idea?” said Cooper.
“Rushing this and trying to have a vote in the next ten days is crazy,” agreed Gergen. “They need to pin this down, because the Republicans are saying, with justification, this is mostly hearsay.”
“The big issue … is whether the White House will resist and whether they can claim and uphold executive privilege,” added Gergen. “That’s going to be what they want to do. I think they’ve waived it.”
Watch below:
CNN
Ex-White House adviser lays out two main things Democrats need to do to win on impeachment
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," CNN analyst David Gergen — a former White House adviser who served under four presidents — broke down the two crucial things Democrats must do to ensure a favorable outcome in the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
"I think it's really important for the Democrats to be able to get a series of witnesses, as they did in Watergate, John Dean, and that sort of people coming up," said Gergen. "It really drills home to the public."
"You think sort of rushing this would be a bad idea?" said Cooper.
"Rushing this and trying to have a vote in the next ten days is crazy," agreed Gergen. "They need to pin this down, because the Republicans are saying, with justification, this is mostly hearsay."
CNN
Beto O’Rourke calls on Trump to resign from the White House: ‘Do the right thing’
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," presidential candidate and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) called on President Donald Trump to resign from the White House over the Ukraine scandal.
"President Nixon did the right thing and resigned before it moved to a trial in the Senate," said O'Rourke. "I'm calling upon those who are close to President Trump right now, the same ones who tried to hide the transcript or the notes from this phone call, who right now are complicit in what the president is doing, to advise him to do the right thing and to resign from this office."
"If we're talking about bringing together a very divided country, unifying once again around the great challenges that we have, then the most divisive president that we've ever had, one who is breaking laws with complete impunity right now, tearing this country apart, must step down," continued Beto. "That's the right thing to do. But should he fail to do that, the House must vote to impeach, and that trial must be held in the Senate. And I believe in this country, I believe in this country and I believe that we will do the right thing at the end of the day."
CNN
CNN’s Avlon schools Trump on the history of impeachment — and outlines his potential ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’
CNN's John Avlon on Thursday devoted his daily "Reality Check" segment to discussing the history of impeachment, and he explained that President Donald Trump way well likely be on the hook for the "high crimes and misdemeanors" outlined in the United States Constitution.
Avlon began by recalling that early drafts of the Constitution envisioned using impeachment for very specific offenses such as treason and bribery, but then founding father George Mason argued that those two crimes were too narrow and would not be sufficient to curtail a rogue executive for "many great and dangerous offenses." Thus, the Constitution was revised to say that the president could be impeached for "high crimes and misdemeanors."