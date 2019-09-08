Quantcast
Connect with us

Experts caution North Korea is testing ‘creative’ weapons that threaten U.S. — but Trump could care less

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump gushed at love letters sent to him from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. Trump had claimed that the country was ready and eager to sign a denuclearization treaty, but the event was canceled at the last minute when Trump failed at the negotiation.

Months later, North Korea is now “testing” more weapons, some of which could reach U.S. land and certainly could hit U.S. allies like Japan or South Korea. It’s something that Americans should be more concerned about, at least one expert told CNN.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is really imaginative or creative thinking of using missiles,” said former director of South Korea’s National Security Council Choi Kang. He now works with a conservative think tank in Seoul, the Asan Institute for Policy Studies.

Still, Trump isn’t fazed by any of the new weapons.

“I have no problem,” Trump told reporters outside the White House in August. “These are short-range missiles.”

If America continues to ignore the tests, however, it could signal that South Korea should go shopping for another ally.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It seems to me that North Korea has a very, very strong indigenous missile capability and … (is able) to deploy all the missiles in a very short period time,” Choi cautioned.

It’s the attitude that is most concerning for Choi and other experts because it shows that North Korea has found a solution for two weapons systems that target completely different altitudes. The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) can target at a range of 50 to 150 kilometers (31 to 93 miles), CNN explained. Where the Patriot system covers 30 kilometers (19 miles) and below.

The altitude would enable North Korea to evade South Korean missile defense systems.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kim Jong Un has been, you know, pretty straight with me, I think,” Trump told reporters later on in August as the tests continued. “And we’re going to see what’s going on, see what’s happening. He likes testing missiles, but we never restricted short-range missiles, we’ll see what happens. Many nations test those missiles.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump and Pelosi are together on fighting huge drug prices — but will that matter to Mitch McConnell?

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 8, 2019

By

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and President Donald Trump both agree with the president's 2016 campaign promise to reduce the cost of medication, but bipartisan legislation isn't likely to go anywhere if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is any indication.

Axios reported Sunday that striking the deal is one of Trump's goals, but the site called him one of the biggest x-factors. If the transportation package is any indication, it's McConnell who is the one likely to kill any legislation.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republicans anticipate Trump’s trip to Baltimore could be ‘disastrous’ after attacks on the city

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 8, 2019

By

President Donald Trump isn't having a good September thus far. He engaged in a week-long rant maintaining that Alabama was going to get hit by Hurricane Dorian when it was announced days prior that it had changed course. Now Trump is planning a trip to Baltimore, Maryland after calling the whole city a "rodent-infested mess." Republicans are saying privately that it could end up being a "disaster."

Washington Post reporter Rachael Bade said that Republicans will be holding their biennial retreat on Thursday in what Trump called "the Worst [city] in the USA." It's understandable that the GOP members would wonder if Trump even wanted to join them for the meeting.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The Taliban has a completely different story about why their meeting with Trump was canceled

Published

6 hours ago

on

September 8, 2019

By

President Donald Trump announced that he canceled a meeting with the Taliban the same week as the anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Trump said that the reason he canceled the visit by the terrorist group to Camp David because a recent attack killed a U.S. Secret Service member along with several others in Afghanistan.

According to The New York Times, however, the Taliban is telling a different story, saying that they believed the trip was a "trick" to get them to commit "political suicide."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image