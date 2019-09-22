FIFA chief urges action after racist abuse halts Serie A game
FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Sunday the problem of racism in Italian football has “not improved” after a Serie A match between Atalanta and Fiorentina was halted for several minutes because of racist abuse of Brazilian Dalbert.
Fiorentina defender Dalbert, 26, asked the referee to halt play after half an hour at the Stadio Ennio Tardini until a warning statement was read out by the stadium speaker to jeers and whistles from the Atalanta fans.
Play resumed after three minutes with visitors Fiorentina leading 1-0 after a goal from Federico Chiesa.
“In Italy the situation has not improved and this is serious,” Infantino, in Italy ahead of the FIFA Best Awards on Monday, told the Italian Rai2 channel.
“Racism is fought through education, condemning it, talking about it, we cannot accept racism in society and in football.
‘Thrones’ seeks final Emmys glory — but ‘Fleabag’ springs surprise
"Fleabag" star Phoebe Waller-Bridge sprang a major surprise at the Emmys Sunday, besting eight-time acting winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus in a major upset, on a night when "Game of Thrones" takes its final tilt at television glory.
The dark British comedy -- which has grown into a phenomenon on both sides of the Atlantic after being acquired by Amazon -- also scooped the awards for best comedy writing and directing at television's answer to the Oscars.
"It's just really wonderful to know and reassuring that a dirty, pervy, angry, messed-up woman can make it to the Emmys," said Waller-Bridge, referring to her character.
‘There is no defense for the president to sacrifice national security’: Ex-White House counsel on Ukraine-gate
President Barack Obama's White House counsel, Bob Bauer, explained during a Sunday MSNBC appearance that one of the worst things President Donald Trump has done in Ukraine-gate is to put American national security in jeopardy.
"Some would like to argue the law didn’t discuss bribery. Let me go beyond that," Bauer began. "There’s not a commentator on the facts that, for example, Carol laid out, and there are more facts to be found out. I think that's the responsibility of the Congress. There's not a scholar or commentator in the know that would believe for a minute it’s not an impeach offense for the president of the United States to sacrifice national security interest of the American people to his political personal gain. I mean, there's not a question about that."
Michelle Williams just gave the perfect case to Hollywood for trusting women
Actress Michelle Williams won the best actress Emmy for her role in the FX limited series Fosse/Verdon and in her acceptance speech, she made the perfect case for treating women like people in Hollywood.
"I see this as an acknowledgment of what is possible when a woman is trusted to discern her own needs, feels safe enough to voice them, and respected enough to be heard," she told the audience. "When I ask for more dance classes, I heard yes. More voice lessons, yes. A different, wig, fake teeth not made out of rubber, yes. All these things require effort and cost more money, but my bosses never presumed to know better than I did about what I needed in order to do my job and honor Gwen Verdon."