Fifty percent of all the tweets Trump has ‘liked’ came from this Democrat in Congress trolling him

President Donald Trump is a prolific user of Twitter, which he uses to blast his view to his 65 million followers.

As president, Trump has largely used his favorite social networking platform as a bullhorn. He seldom uses other features of Twitter, such as the “like” button.

In fact, Trump’s account currently only shows him “liking” four tweets.

One of those he liked today, ABC News correspondent Katherine Faulders noted Monday. After doing so, half of his “likes” are trolling comments from Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who sits on both the Intelligence and Judiciary committees.

Trump has liked a total of 4 tweets ever — 2 of those are from @RepSwalwell — and this sarcastic tweet is one of them pic.twitter.com/8kT9RzhGA1 — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) October 1, 2019