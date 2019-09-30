Quantcast
Fifty percent of all the tweets Trump has 'liked' came from this Democrat in Congress trolling him

1 min ago

President Donald Trump is a prolific user of Twitter, which he uses to blast his view to his 65 million followers.

As president, Trump has largely used his favorite social networking platform as a bullhorn. He seldom uses other features of Twitter, such as the “like” button.

In fact, Trump’s account currently only shows him “liking” four tweets.

One of those he liked today, ABC News correspondent Katherine Faulders noted Monday. After doing so, half of his “likes” are trolling comments from Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who sits on both the Intelligence and Judiciary committees.


Australia confirms Trump called to ask for help discrediting Mueller report

9 mins ago

September 30, 2019

Donald Trump asked Australia to "assist" in discrediting a Russia investigation that has clouded his presidency, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison admitting Tuesday that he agreed to help.

An Australian government spokesperson confirmed Trump asked Morrison to investigate issues raised in Robert Mueller's probe -- which concluded that Russia tried to swing the 2016 election in the Republican's favor.

The official said Australia "has always been ready to assist and cooperate with efforts that help shed further light on the matters under investigation".

"The PM confirmed this readiness once again in conversation with the President."

Obama strategist David Plouffe reveals the advice he'd give Joe Biden for responding to Trump's smears

24 mins ago

September 30, 2019

The campaign manager who helped elect Barack Obama president in 2008 revealed the advice he would give Joe Biden during a Monday night interview on MSNBC.

"The Last Word" anchor Lawrence O'Donnell interviewed David Plouffe as Republicans ramp up their attacks on the former vice president.

"How should Joe Biden and the campaign handle Joe Biden and his family being dragged into that phone call by President Trump, president of Ukraine, a phone call that is now the subject of an impeachment investigation?" O'Donnell asked.

"Well, as outrageous as it is -- and you know Trump’s got [Rudy] Guiliani kind of, who I think comes across more like a lunatic figure these days than the former mayor of New York City and all his henchmen trying to drag Joe Biden into this, I would use that obsession to your benefit," Plouffe replied.

