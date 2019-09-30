First congressman to endorse Trump to plead guilty to insider trading – but may not resign

The first Republican congressman to endorse then-candidate Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. Chris Collins of New York, is expected to plead guilty to charges related to insider trading on Tuesday. It is not clear if he will resign.

Collins, an outspoken promoter and defender of President Trump, last year was arrested. News reports and even video at the time found he had made a telephone call conducting the illicit practices while at the White House.

VIDEO: Rep. Chris Collins speaking on his phone at last summer's White House Congressional Picnic. The photo was taken at approximately 7:17 p.m. According to the indictment, Collins called his son Cameron at 7:16 p.m. (VIDEO: CBS) pic.twitter.com/EvSzrHTkY4 — News 4, WIVB-TV (@news4buffalo) August 8, 2018

Collins, along with his son and another man “were facing charges of conspiracy, securities and wire fraud and making false statements,” The New York Times reports.

Rep. Collins may not resign. The Times notes he is not required to by law, but should he remain a member of the House he would not be allowed to vote. Collins ran for re-election while under indictment and won re-election in November, retaining his seat representing parts of the suburbs of Buffalo and Rochester.

ShareBlue notes the second member of Congress who endorsed Trump, Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) is also currently under indictment.