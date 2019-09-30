First congressman to endorse Trump to plead guilty to insider trading – but may not resign
The first Republican congressman to endorse then-candidate Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. Chris Collins of New York, is expected to plead guilty to charges related to insider trading on Tuesday. It is not clear if he will resign.
Collins, an outspoken promoter and defender of President Trump, last year was arrested. News reports and even video at the time found he had made a telephone call conducting the illicit practices while at the White House.
VIDEO: Rep. Chris Collins speaking on his phone at last summer's White House Congressional Picnic. The photo was taken at approximately 7:17 p.m. According to the indictment, Collins called his son Cameron at 7:16 p.m. (VIDEO: CBS) pic.twitter.com/EvSzrHTkY4
Collins, along with his son and another man “were facing charges of conspiracy, securities and wire fraud and making false statements,” The New York Times reports.
Rep. Collins may not resign. The Times notes he is not required to by law, but should he remain a member of the House he would not be allowed to vote. Collins ran for re-election while under indictment and won re-election in November, retaining his seat representing parts of the suburbs of Buffalo and Rochester.
ShareBlue notes the second member of Congress who endorsed Trump, Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) is also currently under indictment.
Republican Rep. Chris Collins submits resignation letter ahead of guilty plea for insider trading
Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) had pleaded not guilty in court last year when he was indicted for insider trading. Now, however, he plans to plead guilty and resigning from Congress.
While it's unclear whether Collins has made a plea agreement, Collins is expected in court Tuesday to plead guilty. He was charged with giving insider information on a pharmaceutical company to his son, who then purchased stock in the company.
According to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, "We are in receipt of a letter of resignation. It will be laid down on the House Floor tomorrow during pro forma. Resignation will be effective at that time."
Commentary
