Five things to watch for on Emmys night
Television’s glitzy big night out is upon us — the 71st Emmy Awards kick off Sunday evening in Los Angeles.
A little show called “Game of Thrones” looks set to dominate the proceedings one last time. But there is more to television’s Oscars than the blood-spattered fight for the Iron Throne.
Here are five things to look out for:
– No host, many stars –
The Oscars went without a host in January — and the streamlined ceremony got a 12 percent bump in total number of viewers. So few in Hollywood were surprised when the Emmys followed suit.
The lack of a host means the focus will turn to the starry lineup of A-list presenters, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Stiller, Michael Douglas, Naomi Watts, Julia Louis-Dreyfus… and the Kardashian clan.
All 10 “Game of Thrones” acting nominees will also take the stage.
– Can Oh make history? –
Last year, “Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh became the first woman of Asian descent nominated for best lead actress in a drama series.
At the ceremony, during a skit mocking claims Hollywood had “solved” its diversity issue, Oh quipped: “Thank you, but it’s an honor just to be Asian” — a catchphrase that quickly adorned fans’ T-shirts.
This Sunday, Oh — the daughter of Koreans who emigrated to Canada — can go one better and secure a first win. Her main competition? Co-star Jodie Comer, the show’s eccentric but ruthless assassin.
– Golden farewells –
Jon Hamm famously did not win an Emmy until the very last season of “Mad Men,” when his performance as suave ad executive Don Draper was finally rewarded.
With “Thrones” and “Veep” both bowing out, will Television Academy voters again see this as their final chance to right historic wrongs?
For all its Emmy success, only one “Thrones” performer — Peter Dinklage — has ever won an acting statuette. This year, a whole host are in the race, including leads Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington.
While Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”) is certainly no stranger to Emmys glory, she may need the sentimental vote to edge out “Fleabag” rising star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
– Old (HBO) v new (Netflix) –
In the emerging battle of traditional networks vs new platforms, HBO and Netflix ended in a dead heat at the top last year — at 23 Emmys each. That duel is renewed Sunday.
Long-dominant HBO has the advantage — it secured more nominations this year, and bagged more wins at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, where technical and minor category prizes are announced early.
Can “When They See Us” and “Ozark” help Netflix close the gap?
With new streaming giants Disney+, Apple TV+, NBC’s Peacock and indeed HBO Max about to enter the market, a historic win for Netflix would be timely.
– Tumbling records –
The 2019 Emmys could see a number of records broken.
Louis-Dreyfus would claim the standalone all-time acting record with a ninth win — the “Veep” star is currently tied with US television legend Cloris Leachman (“Phyllis.”)
“Game of Thrones” can tie the record for most best drama series wins (four) with the likes of “Mad Men” and “The West Wing.”
It needs three wins on the night to break its own record for Emmys in a single season (12). “John Adams,” the 2008 limited series, holds the all-program record for a single year with 13.
© 2019 AFP
‘We’re not through’: After biggest climate protest in history draws 4 million worldwide, campaigners prepare for week of action
"September 20th was a demonstration of intent, of 4 million people who took time off from work or school to say that they are ready to move on and make the changes we need."
As organizers behind Friday's Global Climate Strike reported that four million children and adults attended marches and rallies all over the world—making it the biggest climate protest ever—they assured leaders who have been reticent to take bold climate action that the campaigners' work is far from over.
Saudi Arabia reveals extent of damage to attacked oil plants
Saudi Arabia on Friday revealed extensive damage to key oil facilities following weekend aerial strikes that were blamed on Iran, but vowed to quickly restore full production even as regional tensions soar.
Yemen's Tehran-linked Huthi rebels, who on Friday announced a sudden halt to attacks on Saudi Arabia, claimed the strikes on state giant Aramco's facilities in Khurais and the world's largest oil processing facility at Abqaiq.
But Washington has pointed the finger at Tehran, condemning an "act of war" which knocked out half of Saudi Arabia's oil production and on Friday prompted US President Donald Trump to sketch out the latest in a series of economic sanctions against Iran.
Alternet 2020
Nancy Pelosi faces serious challenges — but she’s failed miserably in two key ways
As I wrote earlier this week, with its muddled messaging on impeachment, the House Democratic leadership may have figured out a way of both demoralizing the Democratic base and firing up Trump's supporters. It's a mess.
But fairness requires us to acknowledge an important fact: Speaker Nancy Pelosi doesn't have the votes to launch an official impeachment process. And it's not close. At present, The Washington Post's tally finds 137 members of the House in favor of launching an impeachment inquiry, with 92 opposed and 6 others not taking a position. Leadership can twist arms on a close vote, but when you're close to 100 votes shy of a majority, it's impossible to whip a measure across the finish line--especially one of such consequence.