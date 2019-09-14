Quantcast
Connect with us

Florida white nationalist preaching race war arrested with hit list that included cops: report

Published

40 mins ago

on

On Saturday, ABC 10 News reported that David Kanasof, a suspected white supremacist arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, had a “hit list” — and that two of his targets were law enforcement officers.

The hit list, referenced on Facebook, reportedly included the names of a Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a Fort Lauderdale Police Department officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to court documents, detectives first received a tipoff from Kasanof’s friend, a sergeant with the U.S. Army.

Officer Jack DiCristofalo said that “His friend has said that he has become involved in white supremacy … the friend is a black man, and he had the conversation that when the race war comes, they will be on opposite sides.”

Kanasof has not yet been charged over the threats, but he is accused of violating a risk protection order, which carries a separate felony charge.

Watch Miami News 7’s reporting below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Legislators demand Republican resign after he was busted in conspiracy to spy on progressives: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 14, 2019

By

Controversial Washington state Rep. Matt Shea is facing increasing calls for him to resign after he was caught scheming to spy on political supporters.

"Washington representative Matt Shea (R) is facing renewed calls for his resignation from Republican and Democratic lawmakers amid allegations that Shea discussed spying on progressives in the state. Private investigators hired by the Democrat-dominated Legislature are looking to see whether Shea and three others discussed spying on liberals in Spokane, a progressive city in conservative eastern Washington," The Daily Beast reported Saturday. "Shea reportedly named potential targets for surveillance, including a college professor and an organizer for the liberal group Indivisible."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Florida white nationalist preaching race war arrested with hit list that included cops: report

Published

40 mins ago

on

September 14, 2019

By

On Saturday, ABC 10 News reported that David Kanasof, a suspected white supremacist arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, had a "hit list" — and that two of his targets were law enforcement officers.

The hit list, referenced on Facebook, reportedly included the names of a Broward County Sheriff's Office deputy and a Fort Lauderdale Police Department officer.

According to court documents, detectives first received a tipoff from Kasanof’s friend, a sergeant with the U.S. Army.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Protesters shut down 5th Ave near Trump Tower to protest Microsoft working with ICE

Published

56 mins ago

on

September 14, 2019

By

Protesters in New York City shut down 5th Avenue on Saturday to protest Microsoft working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The tech giant contracts with ICE to provide the technology used to enact President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

The thoroughfare was blocked only blocks from Trump Tower.

"Close the Camps NYC coalition led hundreds of protestors to peacefully march on the premiere retail location of Microsoft on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, staging a sit-in to demand that the tech giant stop allowing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to use its technology in the racist campaign against immigrants and legal asylum seekers," the group said.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image