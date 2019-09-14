Florida white nationalist preaching race war arrested with hit list that included cops: report

On Saturday, ABC 10 News reported that David Kanasof, a suspected white supremacist arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, had a “hit list” — and that two of his targets were law enforcement officers.

The hit list, referenced on Facebook, reportedly included the names of a Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a Fort Lauderdale Police Department officer.

According to court documents, detectives first received a tipoff from Kasanof’s friend, a sergeant with the U.S. Army.

Officer Jack DiCristofalo said that “His friend has said that he has become involved in white supremacy … the friend is a black man, and he had the conversation that when the race war comes, they will be on opposite sides.”

Kanasof has not yet been charged over the threats, but he is accused of violating a risk protection order, which carries a separate felony charge.

Watch Miami News 7’s reporting below:

