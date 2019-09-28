‘Foiled again’: Trump blasted as ‘demented villain from Scooby Doo’ after posting unhinged video

President Donald Trump was livid in a video released Saturday after he returned to the White House after yet another day at one of his golf courses.

Trump angrily shouted that the impeachment inquiry into his solicitation of foreign election interference and cover-up “is the single greatest scam in the history of American politics.”

According to the pool report, the president was wearing a red hat after his motorcade drove past protesters with signs reading, “Resign” and “Jail Trump.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is the “official” White House video the commander-in-chief released with unsubstantiated attacks on Democrats.

They are trying to stop ME, because I am fighting for YOU! pic.twitter.com/xiw4jtjkNl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2019

Trump was quickly criticized for his rant. Here is some of what people were saying on his favorite social networking platform:

my dude, how was cheating at golf today? did you find it impossible to enjoy yourself because of the tightening lump of bile burning in your gut, knowing that the walls are closing in and Pelosi and Schiff and Nadler are breathing down your neck? maybe it was a mistake to crime — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 28, 2019

You sound like a demented villain from Scooby Doo. Foiled again! You are so screwed. You may as well resign before it gets worse. If you do, maybe they will get you a better bed at Bellevue. #RepublicansForImpeachment #TrumpResignNow — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) September 28, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Did you hear the news? Barr was "surprised and angry" that you lumped him with Rudy on your Ukraine call. He was angry….get it…he's really saying that it's illegal & he's distancing himself from you and Rudy. You'd better hurry up and say Barr was in on it from the start — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) September 28, 2019

When Trump says he’s fighting for “YOU”, remember he’s talking about himself. — Ida Skibenes ❄️ (@ida_skibenes) September 28, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

We are trying to stop you because you are a criminal. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) September 28, 2019

BULLSHIT!! WHERE'S AFFORDABLE HEALTHCARE? WHERE'S RESPONSIBLE GUN CONTROLS? You became PRESIDENT to enrich yourself! You delusional treasonous pathological liar fucking moron conman rancid fishlips incompetent corrupt clueless ASSHOLE! NY knows exactly what uou are!#JailTimeSoon pic.twitter.com/yWEAN7MTlh — Frank D'Angelo (@FrankDangelo23) September 28, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Again, nothing but lies. You're fighting to keep yourself out of prison, because you've been fighting to keep your crimes hidden, because you've been fighting to keep grifting Americans. But it looks like you've savagely knocked Liddle' self out. pic.twitter.com/mGgsNcjyd2 — BrooklynDad_Defiant Savage! (@mmpadellan) September 28, 2019

You don’t fight. You leech and the only ‘thing’ you leech for is you’re own piddly and pathetic self-aggrandizement. You’re going to prison, traitor. — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) September 28, 2019

You’re fighting for yourself you lying racist sack of shit! IMPEACH THE MOTHERFUCKER! — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 28, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

BULLSHIT. We’re trying to stop you because you’re a pathologically-lying, sexist, racist, corrupt sociopath traitor who’s woefully unfit to serve and bc you’re putting your own interests before America’s national security. Hope that clears it up for ya… #Trump #whistleblower — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) September 28, 2019

Anyone who thinks he’s fighting for you has not been paying attention. He’s fighting for himself and himself alone — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 28, 2019

Oh, look. Trump made a video for Putin. https://t.co/jKNn2NKyoa — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) September 28, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dems want to take away your healthcare is next level. His DOJ is literally before a court *right now* trying to destroy Obamacare, asking for a ruling that would get rid of the entire thing. https://t.co/qwCmZCAel4 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 28, 2019

"The democrats are trying to take away your healthcare and your vote”? This is the first time I have really felt like I understand the meaning of the word “gaslight”? https://t.co/X0XdRcOtEN — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) September 28, 2019

lie lie lie lie lie lie lie. He's setting it up to have violence when he is impeached or voted out. Disgusting human. https://t.co/gwa2ywwA9J — Ian Livingston (@islivingston) September 28, 2019