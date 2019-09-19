Former GOP intel chair spooked by Trump’s foreign phone call scandal: ‘This is a serious charge’
Former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI), a former FBI special agent and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, found himself feeling unnerved by President Donald Trump’s latest scandal involving an alleged “promise” to a foreign leader that was flagged by a whistleblower within the intelligence community.
Appearing on CNN, Rogers said that Congress does need to know more about the whistleblower complaint and he called it a “serious charge.” However, he also cautioned against airing things out in public because presidents are supposed to have significant flexibility when it comes to conducting foreign policy in secret.
“The president does legally have the ability to promise anything he wants,” Rogers said. “He has, legally, the ability to declassify in an instant. So you have to make sure that what the whistleblower is saying isn’t the normal course of operations of the president. He may have disagreed with it, may have not liked it, but does it rise to the level of a criminal complaint?”
Rogers then said learning more about the complaint is entirely valid because the intelligence community inspector general reviewed the complaint and found there was “something here.”
Nonetheless, he cautioned Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) into showboating about this case because of how sensitive it is to the president’s powers under the Constitution.
“This is a serious charge, it’s a serious allegation,” he said. “It needs to be handled in a serious way, but you don’t do it by having press conferences pointing fingers and implying that this is an awful, horrible thing.”
Watch the video below.
CNN
‘Trump is really in trouble’: CNN polling experts drop bomb on president’s re-election hopes
CNN polling analyst Harry Enten and political analyst John Avlon on Thursday both looked at some recent polling data and came to the same conclusion: President Donald Trump has dug himself a massive hole.
During a discussion about a recent Fox News poll of the 2020 Democratic primary, Enten and Avlon noticed that the survey showed Trump losing to all major Democratic contenders, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).
Enten then zeroed in on the whopping 15-point lead that Biden has in the Fox poll, which Enten said is unprecedented at this point in the race against an incumbent president.
CNN
‘Uncharted territory’: National security lawyer aghast at Trump’s latest foreign phone call scandal
The scandal surrounding President Donald Trump's reported "promise" to a foreign leader that was flagged by an intelligence community whistleblower left national security attorney Bradley Moss at a loss to find any past precedent.
During an appearance on CNN Thursday, Moss said he was amazed that not only would an intelligence official file a whistleblower complaint against the president but that Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson would deem it credible.
CNN
Here are 3 frightening Trump phone-call scenarios that would set off whistleblower alarms: Terrorism expert
Former FBI agent Asha Rangappa and former Department of Homeland Security official Juliette Kayyem on Thursday explained on CNN that there is no way that a reported "promise" that President Donald Trump made to a foreign leader would have been deemed a credible threat by Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson unless it was a deadly serious matter.
When asked to break down the process for flagging a presidential interaction with a foreign official, Rangappa pointed out that the bar for whistle blowers in this instance is very high because the president has a great deal of flexibility to shape foreign policy.