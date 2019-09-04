Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump has turned the GOP into everything Abraham Lincoln despised: Ex-White House advisor

Published

1 hour ago

on

On Wednesday, former Bill and Hillary Clinton adviser Sid Blumenthal released a scathing op-ed in the Washington Post, saying that President Donald Trump has twisted the Republican Party into an institution that the legendary first Republican President Abraham Lincoln would never have recognized.

“To ward off criticisms of Trump’s bursts of racist rhetoric, Republican leaders reflexively play the Lincoln card,” wrote Blumenthal. “But the party of Trump is the antithesis of the party of Lincoln, the culmination of a long realignment. Beginning in the 1960s, the party embraced a Southern strategy, forsaking the remnants of its Lincolnesque heritage in exchange for the principles of states’ rights and resistance to civil rights for African Americans previously associated with the neo-Confederate Dixiecrat wing of the Democratic Party. As a result, the Republican Party changed its identity and abandoned its original principles, becoming strikingly similar to the very opponents that roused Lincoln to resist in the beginning.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lincoln, it should be noted, was far from the patron saint of racial equality we tend to remember him as. But as Blumenthal noted, he faced a uniquely fractured and venomous political landscape — anti-immigrant populism from the Know Nothing Party, an extreme right-wing Supreme Court that ruled slaves were not people, racist ideologues like Stephen Douglas, and major parties collapsing and fragmenting over the slavery issue. He set out to reunify a nation at war — and his doing so laid the groundwork for emancipation and a stronger union.

From his beginnings in politics, Blumenthal noted, Lincoln disdained anti-immigrant populism. “How can anyone who abhors the oppression of Negroes, be in favor of degrading classes of white people?” he wrote. “Our progress in degeneracy appears to me to be pretty rapid. As a nation, we began by declaring that ‘all men are created equal.’ We now practically read it ‘all men are created equal, except Negroes.’ When the Know-Nothings get control, it will read ‘all men are created equal, except Negroes, and foreigners, and Catholics.'”

“Under Lincoln, the Republican Party stood for equal rights and opportunity, political democracy and using the force of the federal government to constrict and ultimately destroy the threat posed by the greatest concentrated wealth and power in the country — the Slave Power,” wrote Blumenthal. “And while the Republican Party’s origin story is one of change and compromise over time, Lincoln might be astonished to see the extent of its transformation today.”

“Trump’s party has embraced the ideas Lincoln opposed and fought itself into the coats of the Know Nothings and the Dixiecrats,” concluded Blumenthal. “Lincoln might also rub his eyes in disbelief to discover that sitting in his chair is the likes of Trump, the head of this redefined Republican Party, truly the rival to his principles.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

A racist hate site is posting photos of Jewish students and staffers — and university officials are extremely concerned

Published

11 mins ago

on

September 4, 2019

By

Two universities contacted the FBI after hundreds of Jewish students and staffers had their photos dumped online by a notoriously anti-Semitic white nationalist.

Student journalists from Brandeis University and Yeshiva University have reported the photos posted online on the anti-Semitic and racist VNN Forum associated with white nationalist Alex Linder, who has frequently endorsed violence against Jewish people, reported The Daily Beast.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Why has Trump turned against Fox News? It’s an episode of ‘Succession’ in real life

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 4, 2019

By

I wrote on Tuesday about Trump's allegedly "innovative" strategy to attack the media, pointing out that conservatives have been doing this for decades. They've been "working the refs" of the mainstream media since before Richard Nixon's day. Trump even has an enemies list, although his wrinkle on that authoritarian impulse is to tweet out the names of the people he considers enemies while Nixon had the good grace to keep it secret.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Secret Service vets blow up Trump’s lies about his properties being easier to secure

Published

43 mins ago

on

September 4, 2019

By

Trump administration officials have regularly claimed that one reason they stay at Trump-branded properties is because they are easier for the Secret Service to secure.

This week, for example, Vice President Mike Pence justified staying at a Trump-branded hotel in Ireland on the grounds that it makes the Secret Service's job easier.

"The opportunity to stay at the Trump National in Doonbeg, to accommodate the unique footprint that comes with our security detail and other personnel, made it logical," Pence said.

Trump similarly claimed that the Secret Service preferred to hold next year's G7 summit at the Trump National Doral Miami golf course due to security reasons.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image