Fox & Friends defends Trump for lying that Mexico would pay for the wall because ‘he doesn’t want to make them mad’
“Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt is defending President Donald Trump for lying for years about Mexico paying for his border wall by saying “he doesn’t want to make them mad,” and suggesting that at least Americans aren’t paying for it via tariffs. They are, however, paying for it directly, via taxes.
“A lot of people, especially Democrats, are saying, ‘I thought you said Mexico is going to pay for the wall?'” Earhardt told Fox News viewers Thursday, ahead of airing an interview with the president.
“He said, ‘I could easily slap a 5% tariff on their automobiles and other goods that are coming into the U.S.’ He said, ‘I don’t want to do that right now, because Mexico is so helpful because they’ve brought out 27,000 soldiers on the border to try and prevent people from coming into our country.”
What neither Earhardt nor the president understood – or, at least, admitted – is that “slapping a 5% tariff” on goods coming in from Mexico means Americans would be paying the increased costs, not Mexico.
Trump refuses to admit that it is Americans who ultimately are forced to pay the cost of his tariffs, not the country exporting the goods.
“So he doesn’t want to make them mad by slapping tariffs because he said they’ve been so helpful, unlike Congress.”
Again, Mexico is not paying for the wall, U.S. taxpayers are. And exactly zero miles of new border wall fencing has been constructed.
Ainsley Earhardt defends Trump breaking his promise that Mexico would pay for the border wall: “They’ve brought out 27,000 soldiers on the border … He doesn’t want to make them mad by slapping tariffs because he said they’ve been so helpful, unlike Congress” pic.twitter.com/T21KHWkfqk
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 19, 2019
Iranian FM warns US or Saudi attack would trigger ‘all-out war’
Iran's foreign minister has said a military strike on Iran would trigger "all-out war", as the United States and its Gulf allies accuse Iran of being behind attacks on Saudi oil facilities.
Asked about the consequence of "an American or Saudi military strike on Iran" in an interview with CNN aired on Thursday, Mohammad Javad Zarif responded: "An all-out war."
"We don't want war, we don't want to engage in a military confrontation," he said, warning it would lead to "a lot of casualties".
"But we won't blink to defend our territory," he added.
Wall Street employees are turning their backs on ‘Orange Jesus’ Trump because they are tired of his ‘sh*t’: report
Wall Street bankers, fed up with President Donald Trump creating market instability with his trade war and impulsive tweeting, are increasingly looking at -- and donating to -- possible Democratic presidential nominees reports the Daily Beast.
According to the Beast, despite her plans to increase regulations governing Wall Street, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is finding fans in the financial sector -- in part because they want to see Trump gone.
Trump’s mentor Roy Cohn exposed in new documentary that contains an ominous warning about the president’s downfall
President Donald Trump has long looked at infamous attorney Roy Cohn as his political mentor, and at one point during special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation demanded that former Attorney General Jeff Sessions act more like Cohn in assertively defending him.
A new documentary called "Where’s My Roy Cohn?" exposes the history of Trump's hero, who first became famous during Sen. Joseph McCarthy's hearings about purported communist infiltration of the United States government in the 1950s.
Politico senior staff writer Michael Kruse has written up a review of the documentary in which he explains why Trump obviously finds Cohn so appealing: For decades he got away with remorselessly breaking the law.