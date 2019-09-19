Fox & Friends host is ‘so glad’ Trump carries wad of cash everywhere: ‘It reminds me of my dad’
Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt on Thursday lauded President Donald Trump’s practice of carrying around a pocket full of cash.
While boarding Air Force One, the president was photographed with $20 bills in his back pocket. He was later asked why he still carried cash as president.
“I don’t carry a wallet because I haven’t had to use a credit card in a long time,” Trump later explained. “I do like leaving tips to the hotel. I like to carry a little something. I like to give tips to the hotel. I’m telling you, maybe a president’s not supposed to do it, but I like to leave a tip for the hotel, et cetera, et cetera.”
Earhardt reflected on the president’s remarks during the Thursday episode of Fox & Friends.
“You know, our generation, a lot of people don’t use cash, you use cards,” Earhardt explained. “So I’m glad the president does that.”
“My dad always had cash,” she added fondly. “Always does have cash.”
Ainsley Earhardt praises Donald Trump for carrying cash: "Our generation, a lot of people don't use cash, you use cards. So I'm glad the president does that. It reminds me of my dad." pic.twitter.com/pkL0UTI4Db
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 19, 2019
‘Presidential harassment’: Trump snarls at DNI whistleblower in Twitter freakout
President Donald Trump denied explosive claims that he made an inappropriate "promise" to a foreign leader in a phone call -- while also conceding that such conversations are monitored by U.S. intelligence.
A whistleblower complaint was filed against the president last month, which acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire refuses to share with the House Intelligence Committee, and the Washington Post cited two former U.S. officials who say the complaint was prompted by the phone call.
"Another Fake News story out there - It never ends!" Trump griped. "Virtually anytime I speak on the phone to a foreign leader, I understand that there may be many people listening from various U.S. agencies, not to mention those from the other country itself. No problem!"
‘Galloping off a cliff’: Ex-CIA officer warns whistleblower complaint ‘better be worth it’
NBC reporter Ken Dilanian revealed a conversation he had with a former CIA officer about the recent revelations that President Donald Trump made a promise so extreme that an intelligence officer filed a whistleblower complaint.
"This is galloping your horse over the cliff with a guidon streaming. You can only do it once; you are finished however it turns out, so it had better be worth it. I suspect it is," Dilanian quoted the CIA officer.
He repeated the moment during his appearance on MSNBC Thursday, noting that he hasn't gone as far as The Washington Post reports saying that the person overheard a promise or learned about the promise that Trump made to a foreign leader.
Officer won’t face charges after killing black man who didn’t have bicycle light
A Wisconsin police officer will not face charges after he chased and killed a black man who did not have a bicycle light.
According to WITI, Police Sgt. Eric Giese of Mount Pleasant will not be charged in the killing of 18-year-old Ty'Rese West.
Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson said that she determined that Giese actions "fall under the privilege of self-defense."
Dwight Person, West's father, father demanded to see a "thorough investigation done, and also to see Eric Giese locked up."