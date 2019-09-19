Fox & Friends host is ‘so glad’ Trump carries wad of cash everywhere: ‘It reminds me of my dad’

Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt on Thursday lauded President Donald Trump’s practice of carrying around a pocket full of cash.

While boarding Air Force One, the president was photographed with $20 bills in his back pocket. He was later asked why he still carried cash as president.

“I don’t carry a wallet because I haven’t had to use a credit card in a long time,” Trump later explained. “I do like leaving tips to the hotel. I like to carry a little something. I like to give tips to the hotel. I’m telling you, maybe a president’s not supposed to do it, but I like to leave a tip for the hotel, et cetera, et cetera.”

Earhardt reflected on the president’s remarks during the Thursday episode of Fox & Friends.

“You know, our generation, a lot of people don’t use cash, you use cards,” Earhardt explained. “So I’m glad the president does that.”

“My dad always had cash,” she added fondly. “Always does have cash.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.

Ainsley Earhardt praises Donald Trump for carrying cash: "Our generation, a lot of people don't use cash, you use cards. So I'm glad the president does that. It reminds me of my dad." pic.twitter.com/pkL0UTI4Db — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 19, 2019