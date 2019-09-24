Fox News anchors desperately flail to defend Trump from Ukraine allegations
The revelations that President Donald Trump pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden — and ordered administration officials to suspend hundreds of millions in military aid a week before doing so — has created a political firestorm and fresh calls for impeachment.
Caught in this situation, the anchors at Fox & Friends — Trump’s favorite morning show and a huge promoter of the president — opted to aggressively gaslight their viewers.
Steve Doocy acknowledged the report “doesn’t look like good timing to a lot of people,” but added, “Fox News has confirmed that [Trump] wanted to make sure that the new president of Ukraine understood” he was serious about ending corruption. (This principled good-governance stance apparently doesn’t apply to Saudi Arabia, which Trump is giving lucrative arms sales even as they dismember journalists with bone saws.)
Ainsley Earhardt, meanwhile, wrung her hands over the fact that lawmakers are accusing Trump of wrongdoing without hearing his actual call with the Ukraine president — it is “like saying Brian or Steve, you’re going to lose your job because of a conversation that someone says you promised someone, but we don’t know what you said. We don’t know what the conversation was. It’s ridiculous!” (Trump, bear in mind, already admitted he pressured Ukrainian leaders to investigate Biden.)
“If the president said ‘I will give you the money but you’ve got to investigate Joe Biden,’ that is really off-the-rails wrong,” acknowledged Doocy. “But if it’s something else, you know, it would be nice to know what it is.” (Trump himself could clear all of this up by releasing the transcript of his call and giving the whistleblower complaint to Congress, neither of which he has done.)
And Brian Kilmeade speculated — with zero evidence — that the whistleblower was just taking revenge on Trump for winning the 2016 election, and demanded to know — again, with zero evidence — whether President Barack Obama made any corrupt deals with the Cuban government.
Trump ‘really mad’ at Jared Kushner for jeopardizing his 2020 re-election chances with crime bill
President Donald Trump last year signed the First Step Act, a criminal justice reform package that was pushed strongly by son-in-law Jared Kushner.
However, Politico reports that the president has since soured on one of his few significant legislative accomplishments and is blaming Kushner for pushing him to back a bill that will not benefit him politically.
"He’s really mad that he did it," one source close to the president tells Politico. "He’s saying that he’s furious at Jared because Jared is telling him he’s going to get all these votes of all these felons."
Bill Barr is Trump’s new fixer — and he’ll do his best to save his boss from the growing Ukraine scandal
During normal times, Donald Trump’s attempted extortion of the Ukrainian government, aimed at forcing an investigation against one of his chief political opponents would almost immediately become the purview of the attorney general, who would — again, during normal times — appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the allegations. After all, the president attempted to use taxpayer money and the weight of the federal government to force Ukraine’s newly elected president to help Trump’s re-election campaign: This was a flagrant abuse of power, a flagrant attempt at bribery and extortion, and absolutely an indictment- or impeachment-worthy trespass.
Trump getting help pushing Biden-China smears from old allies like Steve Bannon
Even as President Donald Trump's shady phone call with the Ukrainian president threatens him with impeachment, his allies are trying to cook up corruption allegations against Joe Biden's family dealings in China.
The president evidently tied U.S. aid to Ukraine in exchange for damaging information against Biden, rooted in allegations made by conservative writer Peter Scheizer, who's now trying to hype a second line of attack, reported The Daily Beast.