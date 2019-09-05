Fox News destroys Trump’s hurricane claims as president stubbornly refuses to admit he lied about Dorian’s path
Fox News on Thursday explained why Donald Trump was wrong about the path of Hurricane Dorian – despite the president insisting that reports about his error are nothing but “fake news.”
“Alabama was going to be hit or grazed, and then Hurricane Dorian took a different path (up along the East Coast). The Fake News knows this very well. That’s why they’re the Fake News!” Trump tweeted on Thursday.
About an hour later, Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts explained why Trump was wrong.
“The president tweeted out a graphic of hurricane model plots… to prove that Alabama was at risk and some of those tracks did come very close to the eastern part of Alabama,” he said.
“But those spaghetti models were from Thursday, August 28th. By the time the president tweeted about Alabama at 10:51 a.m. on Sunday, the forecast track had moved well east.”
“This is the 8:00 in the morning warning on Sunday the 1st and you can see they’re indicating that Dorian would stay well-off shore and well away from Alabama,” Roberts explained.
Watch video below:
This article was originally published at Salon
