Fox News guest destroyed for calling UN climate activist Greta Thunberg a ‘mentally ill Swedish child’
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old girl on the spectrum, left Republicans in conniptions after a forceful speech at the United Nations General Assembly calling on older generations to act to save the planet for hers.
One such offended Republican was Michael Knowles of the right-wing Daily Wire, who went on Fox News and blasted Thunberg as a “mentally ill Swedish child” — only to be promptly demolished by Fox contributor Christopher Hahn.
“The climate hysteria movement is not about science,” sneered Knowles. “If it were about science it would be led by scientists, rather than by politicians and a mentally ill Swedish child who’s being exploited by her parents and by the international left.”
“How dare you,” said Hahn. “You’re a grown man and you’re attacking a child. Shame on you. She’s trying to do what she thinks is right.”
“I’m not,” said Knowles. “I’m attacking the left for exploiting a mentally ill child.”
“Relax, skinny boy!” snapped Hahn. “I’ve got this, okay. You’re attacking a child. You’re a grown man. Have some couth.”
“I’m attacking the left for exploiting a mentally ill child,” repeated Knowles.
“Maybe on your podcast, you get away with and say whatever you want because no one’s listening,” said Hahn. “You’re on national television. Be a grown-up when you’re talking about children. She’s trying to save the planet because your president doesn’t believe in climate change and kids need to take to the streets to worry about your future. You are despicable for talking about her like that, and you should apologize on national television right now.”
“I think the international left and her parents who are exploiting a girl with many mental illnesses—”
“You called her mentally ill!” shouted Hahn. “Take it back now.”
“She is mentally ill,” said Knowles. “She has autism, she has obsessive-compulsive disorder, she has selective mutism—”
“You are despicable!” said Hahn.
Watch below:
Holy shit
Michael Knowles of Daily Wire just called Greta Thunberg a “mentally ill Swedish child.”@ChristopherHahn tore into him pic.twitter.com/Ki0cK6W3Ev
— jordan (@JordanUhl) September 23, 2019
"Whether or not Paul Manafort, himself, is going to spend the rest of his days in prison, personally, what happened around the time that Paul Manafort was the campaign chairman for the Donald Trump for president campaign in 2016 is that however weird it seemed that the Trump campaign was hiring a guy like Manafort to come basically from Ukraine, come back to the U.S. and work on a political campaign here, I mean, what he brought with him were contacts and business partners and secret funders and organized crime-linked Kremlin connections in Ukraine," Maddow reported.