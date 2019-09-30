Fox News host tries to ‘whatabout’ Joe Biden during panel on Trump’s Ukraine scandal — and gets promptly schooled
“Whataboutism” and false equivalencies are common among Fox News hosts, and Mary Ann Marsh (a Democratic analyst and Fox News contributor) came face to face with one on Monday when appearing on Fox News’ “Outnumbered” as part of a panel that also included Melissa Francis, Harris Faulkner and Lisa Kennedy Montgomery.
The topic was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to move forward with an impeachment hearing following the bombshell that Trump, during a July 25 phone conversation, tried to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into digging up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Joe Biden. When Francis asked Marsh whether Pelosi’s actions were “smart politics or not,” Marsh replied, “It’s the right thing to do. And when you do the right thing, smart politics come with it.”
Marsh explained why Pelosi came out for an impeachment hearing, saying that Trump’s actions during his conversation with Zelensky were “illegal, period.” And Faulkner responded, “How is that different from what Joe Biden did? And I’m not doing whataboutism, I’m just simply asking.”
But Faulkner was, in fact, “doing whataboutism” — which is something she’s very good at — and Marsh wasn’t standing for it. Marsh responded, “Joe Biden was leading a uniform policy of the entire western democracies and went to Ukraine because of their corruption.”
Faulkner pressed on, “So when he jokes about holding all that money until they get rid of the one person that was doing an investigation into his son, Hunter Biden….”
Marsh clarified, “That was an appropriate policy by Congress, versus what Donald Trump did — which was to withhold money that had already been appropriated.”
First congressman to endorse Trump to plead guilty to insider trading – but may not resign
The first Republican congressman to endorse then-candidate Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. Chris Collins of New York, is expected to plead guilty to charges related to insider trading on Tuesday. It is not clear if he will resign.
Collins, an outspoken promoter and defender of President Trump, last year was arrested. News reports and even video at the time found he had made a telephone call conducting the illicit practices while at the White House.
Fox News host tries to ‘whatabout’ Joe Biden during panel on Trump’s Ukraine scandal — and gets promptly schooled
“Whataboutism” and false equivalencies are common among Fox News hosts, and Mary Ann Marsh (a Democratic analyst and Fox News contributor) came face to face with one on Monday when appearing on Fox News’ “Outnumbered” as part of a panel that also included Melissa Francis, Harris Faulkner and Lisa Kennedy Montgomery.
The topic was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to move forward with an impeachment hearing following the bombshell that Trump, during a July 25 phone conversation, tried to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into digging up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Joe Biden. When Francis asked Marsh whether Pelosi’s actions were “smart politics or not,” Marsh replied, “It’s the right thing to do. And when you do the right thing, smart politics come with it.”
Breaking Banner
‘Stop putting Rudy Giuliani on TV — he’s drunk’: Conservative hilariously trashes Trump response to Ukraine debacle
A conservative activist hilariously offered unsolicited advice to President Donald Trump and his response to the growing Ukraine scandal.
Sarah Longwell, head of the right-leaning Defending Democracy Together advocacy group, published a column for The Bulwark mocking the White House response to the scandal that's quickly gathering strength and threatening to take down the Trump presidency.
"Stop putting Rudy Giuliani on television," Longwell wrote. "He’s drunk. Or maybe just addled? I don’t know — but it doesn’t matter because he’s going to get you all sent to prison by reading text messages from State Department officials out loud on Laura Ingraham’s show. Go to the zoo. Find an adorable penguin. Put that little guy on instead."