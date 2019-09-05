Fox News legal analyst predicts Republicans ‘will weep’ for allowing Trump to act like ‘a prince’
Fox News chief legal analyst Andrew Napolitano took aim at Congressional Republicans during his show Napolitano’s Chambers this Wednesday, accusing them of allowing President Trump to repeatedly violate the Constitution, paving the way for “tyranny” to rise.
Napolitano cited Trump’s redirection of funds intended for the military towards the construction of 175 miles of new barriers on the nearly 2,000-mile wall along the US-Mexico border.
“After Congress expressly declined to give him that money, Trump signed into law – rather than vetoed – the legislation that denied him the funds he sought and then spent the money anyway,” Napolitano said.
He also slammed Trump’s tariffs, referring to them as an “imposition of sales taxes,” adding that “these are taxes that only Congress can constitutionally authorize.”
Napolitano pointed out that “the Supreme Court often struck down power transfers from Congress to the president.”
“It did so not to preserve the institutional integrity of Congress but to uphold the principle of the separation of powers that the Founding Fathers crafted as a bulwark against tyranny,” he continued. “The constitutional allocation of power among the branches is not for them to alter.”
“This gradual concentration of power in the presidency is a wolf in sheep’s clothing that became a bare naked wolf,” Napolitano declared, adding that Republicans “who rejoice in this will weep over it when a Democrat is in the White House. No president should have unconstitutional powers.”
“The guarantees of the Constitution — separation of powers foremost among them — are only effective when the folks in whose hands we repose the Constitution for safekeeping are faithful to their oaths to uphold it.”
“When Congress lets presidents write their own laws, then he’s not a president, he’s a prince,” he concluded.
via Fox News:
WATCH: Iowa Republican urges senators to keep Social Security cuts hidden from public
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) is running for reelection at the worst possible moment for her home state. President Donald Trump's trade war has left farmers clamoring for help. Then the president announced that he was giving ethanol waivers to oil companies, defying his ethanol pledge he made in 2016. Most recently, Trump announced that to pay for the tax cuts to the rich, he wants to cut Medicare and Social Security.
According to the Washington Post, Ernst is begging Republicans not to talk about the cuts to Medicare and Social Security in public as she heads into election season. The moment came during a town hall meeting as the senator was in her home state during the August Recess and was captured on video by trackers at the Democratic super PAC American Bridge.
CNN just destroyed Trump’s Hurricane Dorian response with an absolutely brutal chyron
CNN's Brianna Keilar on Thursday tore into President Donald Trump for fixating on justifying his false claims about Hurricane Dorian hitting Alabama at a time when the actual hurricane is costing people their homes and their lives.
During her show, Keilar reviewed the president's decision to quintuple down on his false claims on Sunday that Alabama was in real danger from the hurricane even though the storm has now moved on and is hammering the east coast.
Keilar took particular offense to Trump's now-infamous doctored weather map in which someone at the White House used a sharpie to expand the radius of Dorian's impact so it could include Alabama.
Democrats should forget about policy and take down Trump’s ‘personality cult’: GOP strategist
Democrats are overthinking what they need to do to defeat President Donald Trump, according to Republican strategist Rick Wilson.
The 2020 election is a referendum on the president, like any other re-election campaign, but Democrats aren't going to sway voters with policy papers and plans to reshape the government, warned Wilson in a new column for USA Today.
"I’m not judging your policies," wrote Wilson, an outspoken Trump critic. "I literally don’t care one whit. I’m just telling you that they don’t matter, and never do. Trump’s policy fit on a trucker hat. Obama’s fit on a poster or in a three-word call of 'Yes We Can.' Policy is a delusion."