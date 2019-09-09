Fox News reporter shoots down Trump’s claim that White House was unified behind his botched Taliban meeting
Fox News’s John Roberts dispelled President Donald Trump’s myth that all of his staff and officials were 100 percent behind bringing the Taliban to Camp David for the Sept. 11 anniversary week.
During the opening of Shep Smith’s show, Roberts explained Trump’s “grand” idea was anything but.
“The president thought was a good idea, and it quickly became a bad idea after the Taliban claimed responsibility for that suicide car bomb attack near the U.S. Embassy in Kabul that killed one American service member and native soldier and ten other people,” said Roberts. “I can tell you there was a difference of opinion within the administration as to whether Camp David would be a good idea and this peace plan was a good idea. John Bolton, the National Security Advisor, according to people familiar with the conversations, did not agree with this idea of going to Camp David. He thought it was a bad idea and also thinks the overall peace deal that has been carved out is not a good idea.”
A slew of other Republicans came out against the idea, including conservative leader Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).
The White House’s plan “was put together on the spur of the moment and then canceled on the spur of the moment,” The New York Times reported.
“So, despite what the president said a little while ago, there has been some division in the administration over what should have happened this past weekend,” Roberts said. “What should happen the overall peace plan. When asked the president, what happens now? He said the peace process is dead. And I’m told by other sources in the administration of the situation is ‘fluid’ as the president likes to say. We will see what lies ahead but for the moment, Shep I don’t know how you get the sides back to the table.”
Democratic congressman hilariously compares President Trump to OJ Simpson
President Donald Trump was compared to OJ Simpson on national television on Monday.
Rep. Steve Cohen (R-TN) was interviewed on MSNBC's "Meet the Press Daily" by anchor Steve Kornacki.
"It’s just more insanity. You know, the Sharpie thing is amazing, Steve," Cohen said.
"When they asked him at his press conference and he gave the same look when he was asked about paying off Stormy Daniels, checks, the doe in the headlights look of, I have no idea who did it, but he never did say, 'I’m going to find out who did it,'" he continued.
"He’s done about as much to find out who did the Sharpie thing as O.J. Simpson has done to find out the murderers," Cohen concluded.
Trump trade official calls President Xi ‘communist zealot’ — as his administration desperately tries to get a deal with him
On Monday, Bloomberg News reported that Ted McKinney, President Donald Trump's trade undersecretary at the Department of Agriculture and a former associate of Vice President Mike Pence, told a D.C. gathering of nearly 400 members of the National Farmers Union that the president of China is a "communist zealot."
"Let me just tell you what: Mr. Xi Jinping is a communist zealot. He sees himself very much in the spirit of Mao Zedong," said McKinney. He added that, "Chinese nationals are not allowed to go to church. No, no, no, no, no, no — off limits."
‘The White House feels besieged’: NYT reporter reveals why Wilbur Ross threatened to fire NOAA staffer
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross threatened to fire top employees at NOAA for accurately correcting President Donald Trump, according to a bombshell report published Monday by The New York Times.
"The Secretary of Commerce threatened to fire top employees at NOAA on Friday after the agency’s Birmingham office contradicted President Trump’s claim that Hurricane Dorian might hit Alabama, according to three people familiar with the discussion," the newspaper reported.