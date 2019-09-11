French police appeal for victims, witnesses in Jeffrey Epstein case

French authorities have appealed for victims and witnesses to come forward to help their investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, who owned property in Paris, saying they have already interviewed three people who said they were his victims.

French police are appealing for victims and witnesses to come forward as part of a probe into Jeffrey Epstein‘s alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls, saying they have already interviewed three people who identified themselves as his victims.

The police appeal, published Wednesday on Twitter, provided both a phone number and an interior ministry email address. It said police specialists have been mobilized for the investigation.

[#AppelàTémoins] La #police judiciaire, sous la direction du Parquet de Paris, recherche des témoins dans l’affaire #Epstein.

Des policiers spécialisés sont mobilisés. Si vous avez été victime ou témoin, contactez:

📞 06 83 67 43 57

📩 [email protected] pic.twitter.com/gkhSsDRNyU — Police nationale (@PoliceNationale) September 11, 2019

The Paris prosecutor’s office said three victims who have already come forward were interviewed by investigators in August and earlier this month, the last as recently as Monday.