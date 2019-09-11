French police appeal for victims, witnesses in Jeffrey Epstein case

Quantcast
French police are appealing for victims and witnesses to come forward as part of a probe into Jeffrey Epstein‘s alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls, saying they have already interviewed three people who identified themselves as his victims.

The police appeal, published Wednesday on Twitter, provided both a phone number and an interior ministry email address. It said police specialists have been mobilized for the investigation.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said three victims who have already come forward were interviewed by investigators in August and earlier this month, the last as recently as Monday.

The French probe was opened on August 23 and is investigating the alleged rape of minors and other possible charges linked to Epstein, who is believed to have killed himself in jail last month.

