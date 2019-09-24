Quantcast
French police launch search at Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris flat

11 mins ago

French investigators have searched the Paris apartment of disgraced US financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.

Also searched were the offices of Karin Models, an agency founded by Jean-Luc Brunel, in a rape and sexual abuse probe opened by French investigators alongside the ongoing US-based investigation into sex trafficking allegations against the financier.

French police appealed earlier this month for victims and witnesses to come forward as part of the probe into Jeffrey Epstein‘s alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls, saying they have already interviewed three people who identified themselves as his victims.

The police appeal, published Wednesday on Twitter, provided both a phone number and an interior ministry email address. It said police specialists have been mobilised for the investigation.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said three victims who have already come forward were interviewed by investigators in August and earlier this month, the last as recently as Monday.

The French probe was opened on August 23 and is investigating the alleged rape of minors and other possible charges linked to Epstein, who is believed to have killed himself in jail last month.

(FRANCE 24 with AP and AFP)


Laura Ingraham’s brother condemns ‘monstrous’ Fox News host for cruelly mocking teen activists

10 mins ago

September 24, 2019

Laura Ingraham's brother strongly condemned the Fox News broadcaster for cruelly mocking teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The Fox News host compared the 16-year-old, who has Asperger syndrome, and other young climate activists to characters in Stephen King's "Children of the Corn," and Ingraham's older brother -- and outspoken critic -- denounced her.

"Clearly my sister’s paycheck is more important than the world her three adopted kids will inherit," the elder Ingraham tweeted. "I can no longer apologize for a sibling who I no longer recognize. I can and will continue to call out the monstrous behavior and the bully commentary born out of anger."

French woman discovers Renaissance masterpiece in her kitchen

23 mins ago

September 24, 2019

An early Renaissance masterpiece by the Florentine master Cimabue has been discovered in an old lady's kitchen in a town near Paris, art experts said Monday.

"Christ Mocked", by the 13th-century artist who taught Giotto, is estimated to be worth between four and six million euros ($4.3 million $6.6 million), according to the Old Masters specialists Turquin.

They said the work was owned by an old lady in the northern French town of Compiegne, who had it hanging between her kitchen and her sitting room.

It was directly above a hotplate for cooking food.

