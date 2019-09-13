Quantcast
Connect with us

French right-wing power broker jailed in fraud trial

Published

1 min ago

on

A French court on Friday jailed for four years a right-wing power broker who for decades along with his wife dominated politics in a wealthy suburb of Paris on charges of hiding millions of euros worth of assets from the tax authorities.

The Paris tribunal convicted Patrick Balkany and ordered his immediate arrest. His wife Isabelle Balkany was given a three-year jail term but not immediately placed under arrest, as is often the case in France for short sentences.

ADVERTISEMENT

In dramatic courtroom scenes, police arrested Balkany, 71, to begin serving his term as the verdict was being read out and his wife looked on, an AFP correspondent said. The pair were also banned from holding office for 10 years.

The trial had captivated France where it was seen as a test of the ability of the courts to hold well-connected and long-established power players to account.

The Balkanys, who are friends of former president Nicolas Sarkozy, also face a second verdict in October on separate charges of money-laundering and corruption.

Patrick Balkany’s lawyer Eric Dupond-Moretti slammed the order to place his client under arrest as a “totally useless humiliation” and vowed to appeal the verdict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick and Isabelle Balkany had been under investigation since 2013 when a former political ally told judges he had deposited millions of euros in a Swiss bank account controlled by Patrick Balkany.

The pair were charged with hiding two luxury villas and other assets from the tax authorities and evading some 4 million euros ($4.4 million) in tax.

It was the latest in a string of probes into the couple’s finances over the years since Patrick Balkany first became mayor of Levallois-Perret, west of Paris, in the early 1980s.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Balkanys are veteran power players in right-wing politics, close in particular to Sarkozy, whose birthday parties at chic Paris restaurants they have attended.

Patrick Balkany has repeatedly been re-elected Levallois’s mayor after his first victory in 1983, with Isabelle as his deputy.

Both have been convicted previously of conflicts of interest, and both were handed suspended prison sentences in 1996 for the personal use of municipal employees, including one who was employed as their private chauffeur.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘THIS IS HUGE!’ Trump faces serious legal threat as federal appeals court revives emoluments case

Published

5 mins ago

on

September 13, 2019

By

A court reinstated a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of violating the U.S. Constitution’s emoluments clauses.

The U.S. Court of Appeals in New York, by a 2-1 vote, reinstated the case brought by a restaurant group against the president, and the decision will force Trump to defend his actions and could lead to new revelations about his business and finances, reported Bloomberg.

"We just won our Emoluments Clause appeal against President Trump in the 2d Circuit on behalf of hotels, restaurants, and restaurant workers injured by Trump’s unconstitutional and corrupt acceptance of foreign and domestic business," tweeted Laurence Tribe, a Harvard Law professor who helped bring the case to court. "THIS IS HUGE!!!"

Continue Reading

2020 Election

GOP lawmakers across the country are destroying democracy

Published

10 mins ago

on

September 13, 2019

By

A change is coming in 2020. Gerrymandered maps are being struck down by courts across the country, and the 2018 midterm elections point to massive turnout in the next election. Republicans, clearly running scared, are preparing for the course correction by breaking, bending and reshaping the rules in an obvious attempt to make a mockery of the democratic process.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Paul Krugman: ‘Clueless’ Trump’s latest actions show he is in a ‘full-blown panic’ over the economic chaos he created

Published

41 mins ago

on

September 13, 2019

By

Responding to Donald Trump's latest attack on members of the Federal Reserve for not lowering interest rates to zero or below -- Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman said the president's latest actions show he has hit the 'panic button' because of he has no idea what he is doing.

In his New York Times column, Krugman ridiculed Trump by bluntly stating, "He’s clueless about why his policies aren’t working, or about anything else involving economic policy."

"It’s now clear that he’s in full-blown panic over the failure of his economic policies to deliver the promised results," Krugman began, before getting to his point and writing, "In addition to demanding that the Fed cut interest rates below zero, Trump declared that 'we should then start to refinance our debt,' because 'the USA should always be paying the lowest rate.' Observers were left scratching their heads, wondering what he was talking about."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image