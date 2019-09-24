French woman discovers Renaissance masterpiece in her kitchen
An early Renaissance masterpiece by the Florentine master Cimabue has been discovered in an old lady’s kitchen in a town near Paris, art experts said Monday.
“Christ Mocked”, by the 13th-century artist who taught Giotto, is estimated to be worth between four and six million euros ($4.3 million $6.6 million), according to the Old Masters specialists Turquin.
They said the work was owned by an old lady in the northern French town of Compiegne, who had it hanging between her kitchen and her sitting room.
It was directly above a hotplate for cooking food.
The painting is thought to be part of a large diptych dating from 1280 when Cimabue painted eight scenes depicting Christ’s passion and crucifixion.
Two other scenes from the work hang in the National Gallery in London — “The Virgin and Child with Two Angels” — and the Frick Collection in New York (“The Flagellation of Christ”).
The scene in the National Gallery was also lost for centuries, and only found when a British aristocrat was clearing his ancestral seat in Suffolk.
It was given to the nation in 2000.
The French painting’s elderly owner thought it was just a rather old religious icon when she took it to her local auctioneers to be valued.
Early Renaissance art was hugely influenced by Byzantine art, which is still produced in a similar style today on a background of gold paint.
However, tests using infrared light found that there was “no disputing that the painting was done by the same hand” as other known works by Cimabue, said art expert Eric Turquin.
It will now go under the hammer at the Acteon auction house in Senlis, north of Paris, on October 27.
Breaking Banner
Buckle up: Trump’s misinformation campaign against Biden is just a preview of ugliness to come in 2020
The ginned-up claims of corruption getting lobbed against Joe Biden look all too familiar to former aides to Hillary Clinton.
President Donald Trump may have finally moved House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to back impeachment by scheming to withhold U.S. aid to Ukraine in exchange for campaign dirt against Biden, but Clinton aides fear those dubious allegations might stick anyway, reported The Daily Beast.
The 2016 Trump campaign hyped claims of corruption against Clinton, which were then amplified by conservative media and foreign trolls, and the mainstream media failed to recognize those efforts as a misinformation campaign and instead tried to strike a bipartisan balance in their coverage.
In ‘tremendous victory for the public,’ federal appeals court quashes FCC attempt to weaken media ownership rules
"The FCC must now do the job it's long refused to do: properly weigh all of the evidence showing the impact of media consolidation on local communities."
Public interest groups celebrated Monday after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit quashed an effort by the Republican-led Federal Communications Commission to relax local media ownership rules.
"This decision is telling the Trump administration that it can't ignore us as it pushes regulations to enrich big companies and hurt our communities."—Bryan Mercer, Media Mobilizing Project
Murders of land activists spike under Philippines’ Duterte: watchdog
Murders of environmental activists and land defenders in the Philippines have risen sharply under President Rodrigo Duterte, an international rights watchdog said Tuesday, alleging his speeches and policies have "emboldened" the killers.
Campaigners who challenge powerful logging, mining and fruit growing interests have long faced deadly violence in the Philippines, but the recent increase marked a "disturbing" jump, according to a report from Global Witness.
In July, the group said 30 killings in the Philippines last year made it the deadliest country in the world for land defenders -- a first since the group began reporting such deaths in 2012.