Furious Biden goes scorched earth on ‘serial abuser’ Trump over smears in epic rant
On Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa, former Vice President Joe Biden furiously laid into President Donald Trump amid reports he tried to strong-arm the Ukrainian government into digging up dirt on him and his son.
“Here’s what I know, I know Trump deserves to be investigated,” said Biden. “He is violating every basic norm of a president. You should be asking him the question, why is he on the phone with a foreign leader trying to intimidate a foreign leader, if that’s what happened? That appears to have happened. You should be looking at Trump. Trump’s doing this because he knows I’ll beat him like a drum and he’s using the abuse of power and every element of the presidency to try to do something to smear me.”
“Depending on what the House finds, he could be impeached, but I’m not making that judgment now,” continued Biden. “This appears to be an overwhelming abuse of power. To get on the phone with a foreign leader who is looking for help from the United States and ask about me and imply things — if that’s what happened, that appears to be what happened — we know that’s what Giuliani did. This is outrageous. You have never seen anything like this from any president.”
“I know what I’m up against,” Biden added to reporters asking whether it changes anything for his campaign. “I know what I’m up against, a serial abuser. That’s what this guy is. Abuses power anywhere he can, and if he sees any threat to his staying in power, he’ll do whatever he has to do. But this crosses the line. This crosses the line. I’m calling the president to release the transcript of the call, let everybody hear what it is. Let the House see it and see what he did. That’s what I’m calling on.”
Hope Hicks considered a ‘pariah’ in Hollywood after working for Trump: She’s wearing the ‘scarlet T’
Former White House communications director Hope Hicks has received a frosty reception in Hollywood, where she moved after leaving the administration.
Hicks is currently working as the chief communications officer for the Fox Corporation -- the parent company of Fox News.
But having worked for Donald Trump haunts Hicks, Graydon Carter's newsletter Airmail revealed in an article titled, "Hix Pix Fox Flix: Ex–Trump whisperer Hope Hicks spins the Hollywood liberal establishment."
"If you’re young, beautiful, have a power job, money to play with, and a Brentwood Zip Code, Los Angeles can be a lot of fun. Unless you’ve got Donald Trump’s name on your résumé. The scarlet T burns bright in Hollywood," Shawn McCreesh reported.
Warren accuses Congress of complicity in Trump’s continued abuses
Sen. Elizabeth Warren accused the U.S. Congress of complicity in President Donald Trump's continued abuse of power late Friday, after reports surfaced of his alleged attempts to solicit foreign meddling in the 2020 presidential election, and reiterated her demand that Democrats use their majority in the House to pursue impeachment.
Warren's tweeted statement came hours after the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's opposition to a Ukrainian prosecutor in 2016.
Pennsylvania county socked with big special election bill after GOP lawmaker busted for child porn
Lebanon County, Pennsylvania will need to spend tens of thousands of dollars to hold a special election following the resignation of a Republican state legislator.
On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced he had arrested state Sen. Michael Folmer for possession of child pornography. Folmer had allegedly uploaded a child pornography image to Tumblr.
“This defendant serves as a state Senator and was entrusted to honor and represent his community in the Pennsylvania Capitol,” Shapiro said in a statement. "Tonight, our Office arrested Mr. Folmer for possession of child pornography and charged him with Sexual Abuse of Children, Possession of Child Pornography, and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility. I will continue to say it—no one is above the law, no matter what position of power they hold."