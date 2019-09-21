Furious Biden goes scorched earth on ‘serial abuser’ Trump over smears in epic rant

On Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa, former Vice President Joe Biden furiously laid into President Donald Trump amid reports he tried to strong-arm the Ukrainian government into digging up dirt on him and his son.

“Here’s what I know, I know Trump deserves to be investigated,” said Biden. “He is violating every basic norm of a president. You should be asking him the question, why is he on the phone with a foreign leader trying to intimidate a foreign leader, if that’s what happened? That appears to have happened. You should be looking at Trump. Trump’s doing this because he knows I’ll beat him like a drum and he’s using the abuse of power and every element of the presidency to try to do something to smear me.”

“Depending on what the House finds, he could be impeached, but I’m not making that judgment now,” continued Biden. “This appears to be an overwhelming abuse of power. To get on the phone with a foreign leader who is looking for help from the United States and ask about me and imply things — if that’s what happened, that appears to be what happened — we know that’s what Giuliani did. This is outrageous. You have never seen anything like this from any president.”

“I know what I’m up against,” Biden added to reporters asking whether it changes anything for his campaign. “I know what I’m up against, a serial abuser. That’s what this guy is. Abuses power anywhere he can, and if he sees any threat to his staying in power, he’ll do whatever he has to do. But this crosses the line. This crosses the line. I’m calling the president to release the transcript of the call, let everybody hear what it is. Let the House see it and see what he did. That’s what I’m calling on.”

Watch below: