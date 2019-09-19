‘Galloping off a cliff’: Ex-CIA officer warns whistleblower complaint ‘better be worth it’
NBC reporter Ken Dilanian revealed a conversation he had with a former CIA officer about the recent revelations that President Donald Trump made a promise so extreme that an intelligence officer filed a whistleblower complaint.
“This is galloping your horse over the cliff with a guidon streaming. You can only do it once; you are finished however it turns out, so it had better be worth it. I suspect it is,” Dilanian quoted the CIA officer.
He repeated the moment during his appearance on MSNBC Thursday, noting that he hasn’t gone as far as The Washington Post reports saying that the person overheard a promise or learned about the promise that Trump made to a foreign leader.
“What I can tell you is that it’s absolutely extraordinary for this to have happened,” he explained. “Intelligence officers who are detailed to the National Security Council are privy to all sorts of secrets. They see things they disagree with. They are nonpolitical. They don’t file complaints because Donald Trump did something they didn’t like.”
He went on to cite the source, who warned it was a “career-risking move.”
“One of my sources said this is galloping off a cliff with your flag flying, you only do it once, your career is over once it’s done,” Dilanian continued. “They’re saying they’re going to protect the identity of this whistleblower, [but] many people inside the White House will quickly know who it was. So, it must have been something so outrageous to this person to file this complaint up the chain knowing that eventually, something like this would happen. The intent was to get this to Congress. Of course, the director of national intelligence is taking the position that Congress is not entitled to it and the question right now is whose decision was that really? Donald Trump’s? Bill Barr, the Attorney general or Joe Maguire, the acting DNI?”
Officer won’t face charges after killing black man who didn’t have bicycle light
A Wisconsin police officer will not face charges after he chased and killed a black man who did not have a bicycle light.
According to WITI, Police Sgt. Eric Giese of Mount Pleasant will not be charged in the killing of 18-year-old Ty'Rese West.
Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson said that she determined that Giese actions "fall under the privilege of self-defense."
Dwight Person, West's father, father demanded to see a "thorough investigation done, and also to see Eric Giese locked up."
Journalists say Brett Kavanaugh asked them to lie about him in their book
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has been in the news a lot this week — not only because of Kate Kelly and Robin Pogrebin’s September 14 New York Times article focusing on sexual misconduct allegations by Deborah Ramirez (who knew him when they were students at Yale University during the 1980s) and some Democrats in the House of Representatives who are calling for his impeachment, but also, because of the September 17 release of Kelly and Pogrebin’s new book, “The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation.” And the authors, according to The Atlantic’s Garrett Epps and The Washingtonian’s Andrew Beaujon, said this week that Kavanaugh offered them background information for their book — but on the condition that they lie and not say it came from him.
Like the ‘Titanic hitting an iceberg’: Here’s why our system isn’t prepared for the US president to be a counterintelligence threat
On Thursday, former FBI special agent Asha Rangappa analyzed why the White House's move to suppress a whistleblower on President Donald Trump's unspecified "promise" to a foreign leader is so damaging — and exposes a critical shortcoming of the U.S. intelligence system that no one saw coming.
The problem, Rangappa argued, is that rules designed to hold high-ranking government officials accountable for criminal acts aren't designed to investigate counterintelligence acts — and the president, with his powers over classification and the intelligence state — can prevent independent bodies like Congress from learning about such wrongdoing because the nature of these government operations are designed to be secret: