GOP congressman confusedly asks if Trump sold wild pigs to Ukraine
Amid the flood of news Wednesday about President Donald Trump’s scandal asking Ukraine to help in his election and allegedly withholding aid, one Texas congressman made a hilarious slip of the tongue.
Best slip of the tongue today,” Dallas Morning News Washington Bureau Chief Todd Gillman tweeted. “[Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX)] says he wants to know if the US has, in fact, sold the “javelinas” to Ukraine. The FGM-148 Javelin is an anti-tank missile. The javelina is a nasty wild pig from Hurd’s native West Texas.”
Hurd is one of the Republicans who announced his retirement this year. He will vacate his seat when a new member is elected and sworn in Jan. 2021.
You can see the video of Hurd below:
BETA
GOP congressman confusedly asks if Trump sold wild pigs to Ukraine
Amid the flood of news Wednesday about President Donald Trump's scandal asking Ukraine to help in his election and allegedly withholding aid, one Texas congressman made a hilarious slip of the tongue.
Best slip of the tongue today," Dallas Morning News Washington Bureau Chief Todd Gillman tweeted. "[Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX)] says he wants to know if the US has, in fact, sold the "javelinas" to Ukraine. The FGM-148 Javelin is an anti-tank missile. The javelina is a nasty wild pig from Hurd's native West Texas."
BETA
Republican-dominated states revive pre-Civil Rights era tactics to suppress voting
Among the seemingly endless email appeals for political money, we all receive was one inviting participation on behalf of Mississippi Atty. Gen. Jim Hood, Democratic candidate for governor and the only Democrat elected to statewide office in the last 16 years.
That sounded standard. Here’s the twist: Mississippi is the only state that requires a candidate must win both the popular vote and a majority of the state’s various state assembly districts, which are considered heavily gerrymandered in favor of white, Republican voters. Indeed, a federal lawsuit by three African-American state voters seeks to block what it calls the state's racist method of electing the governor and other statewide officials, arguing that the requirement to win both a majority and at least 62 of 122 districts is a form of "intentionally and effectively dilutes African-American voting strength."
BETA
WATCH LIVE: Trump’s 2020 campaign launch in Orlando
President Donald Trump's fans stood in a storm through Florida as they awaited being let into the Amway Center for the 2020 campaign launch. Meanwhile, the Orlando Sentinal was dropping a truth bomb on their reasons for endorsing "Not Trump."
Outside the Orlando rally, as fans were getting drenched, the president was leaving the White House ranting about how there were "both sides" to the false conviction of the Central Park Five. And once supporters finally made it inside the Amway Center, they were greeted with a message from a booming 1984-esque voice telling Trump supporters what to do if there are protesters.