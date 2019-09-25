GOP congressman confusedly asks if Trump sold wild pigs to Ukraine

Amid the flood of news Wednesday about President Donald Trump’s scandal asking Ukraine to help in his election and allegedly withholding aid, one Texas congressman made a hilarious slip of the tongue.

Best slip of the tongue today,” Dallas Morning News Washington Bureau Chief Todd Gillman tweeted. “[Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX)] says he wants to know if the US has, in fact, sold the “javelinas” to Ukraine. The FGM-148 Javelin is an anti-tank missile. The javelina is a nasty wild pig from Hurd’s native West Texas.”

Hurd is one of the Republicans who announced his retirement this year. He will vacate his seat when a new member is elected and sworn in Jan. 2021.

You can see the video of Hurd below: