GOP MASS EXODUS: Republican congressman in district Trump won by double-digits ‘retires’ to run for county seat
A four-term Republican U.S. Congressman who represents a district President Donald Trump won by double digits has just announced he is retiring at the end of his term. Rep. Paul Cook of California will run for a seat on the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, according to the L.A. Times and The Hill.
Republicans, who know they cannot win back the House next year, are leaving in droves.
Rep. Cook becomes the 18th Republican to announce they are leaving the U.S. House of Representatives this term. By comparison, only four Democrats have announced they are leaving.
Cook won re-election last November with 60% of the vote. His district is heavily pro-Trump. The district voted for the president over Hillary Clinton by nearly 16 points.
Cook leaves Congress with a thin but considerably anti-LGBT and anti-abortion record.
GOP’s Devin Nunes gets busted for lying about progressives ‘harassing’ his wife
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has filed two lawsuits claiming that a progressive activist group "doxxed" his wife and her coworkers by requesting emails from the school she works at, prompting harassment of teachers and thousands of dollars in increased security at the school. But according to records obtained by McClatchy, none of that happened.
According to the school, no teachers ever reported any incidents of harassment. Even his claim of increased security was refuted by the school. Nunes' wife, Elizabeth Nunes, is an elementary school teacher in the Sundale Union Elementary School District in Tulare, California.
Breaking Banner
Judge rules against NC man who says lynching ‘threat’ to Muslim candidate is ‘free speech’
A federal appeals court ruled this week that a North Carolina man must face trial after he allegedly threatened a Muslim candidate with lynching.
Attorneys for Joseph Cecil Vandevere, 52, argued that charges against their client should be dropped on the grounds of freedom of speech, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.
Vandevere is charged with interstate communication of a threat to injure a person. He allegedly used anonymous social media accounts to communicate lynching threats.
Kavanaugh book authors battle The View’s Meghan McCain over New York Times uproar
The authors of a new book about U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh appeared on "The View" to explain some of the controversial aspects of an excerpt published by the New York Times.
Co-host Meghan McCain pressed authors Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly, whose book The Education of Brett Kavanaugh was published Tuesday, to explain an editor's note that conservatives have argued invalidates some of their bombshell reporting about sexual misconduct allegations against the justice.
Thank you for the question," Kelly explained. "We're eager to clear the air on this. First of all, there was no desire to withhold important information from our readers. We have all of it in the book and the essay is an adaptation of the book that of course we had to edit for length and clarity."