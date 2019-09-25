GOP senator quoted saying: ’30 Republican senators would vote to impeach Trump’ if it was secret

One Republican senator reportedly predicted that 30 Republican senators would convict President Donald Trump of impeachment in a secret vote.

Republican consultant Mike Murphy revealed the senator’s remarks on MSNBC Wednesday.

“It’s a classic shakedown. That’s going to be the argument,” Murphy said. “These Senate Republicans, should the Democrats vote impeachment which is far more likely than not, are going to be pinned down to a yes/no answer.”

Murphy predicted that Republicans would lose Senate seats in Colorado, Maine and Arizona if senators failed to support impeachment.

“The politics of it will get worse and worse for Trump,” he pointed out. “One Republican senator told me if it was a secret vote, 30 Republican senators would vote to impeach Trump.”

Watch the video below from MSNBC.