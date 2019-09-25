GOP senator quoted saying: ’30 Republican senators would vote to impeach Trump’ if it was secret
One Republican senator reportedly predicted that 30 Republican senators would convict President Donald Trump of impeachment in a secret vote.
Republican consultant Mike Murphy revealed the senator’s remarks on MSNBC Wednesday.
“It’s a classic shakedown. That’s going to be the argument,” Murphy said. “These Senate Republicans, should the Democrats vote impeachment which is far more likely than not, are going to be pinned down to a yes/no answer.”
Murphy predicted that Republicans would lose Senate seats in Colorado, Maine and Arizona if senators failed to support impeachment.
“The politics of it will get worse and worse for Trump,” he pointed out. “One Republican senator told me if it was a secret vote, 30 Republican senators would vote to impeach Trump.”
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
Kamala Harris’ interrogation at Barr confirmation take on new life after attorney general implicated in Ukraine scandal
A months-old exchange between Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Attorney General William Barr has taken on new significance since the release of a call summary involving President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart.
During that July 25 call, the president repeatedly asks Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son, and tells the foreign leader he will have the U.S. attorney general and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani call to discuss developments in that probe.
Giuliani revealed May 9 that he was planning a trip to Kiev to encourage the Ukrainian government to investigate the origins of Russia investigation and allegations of corruption against Biden, the former vice president and Democratic presidential frontrunner.
‘Republicans who still support Trump are beyond redemption’: conservative columnist
On Wednesday, the White House released a partial transcript of a conversation between President Donald Trump and the president of Ukraine, hoping to dissipate suspicions that the president had demanded dirt on Joe Biden in exchange for military aid. Democrats have launched an impeachment investigation over the allegations.
But the transcript only raised more questions. Even though Trump does not explicitly ask for dirt in exchange for cash, the transcript hardly exonerates him. Writing in the Daily Beast, columnist Matt Lewis outlines why the transcript doesn't prove Trump innocent of wrongdoing.
US committing ‘merciless economic terrorism’, Iran’s Hassan Rouhani says
Iran's president accused the United States of "merciless economic terrorism" on Wednesday, using his UN speech to stress that security in the Persian Gulf can be guaranteed only when his nation's security is as well.
Hassan Rouhani told the UN General Assembly gathering that Iran would not negotiate on the issue of its nuclear program as long as sanctions remain in place.