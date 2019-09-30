GOP senators push Bill Barr to investigate whether Dems colluded with Ukraine to sink Trump
Two GOP senators are asking the Justice Department to open an investigation into claims Democrats colluded with the Ukrainian government to find negative information about Trump during the run up to the 2016 election, The Washington Times reports.
Senators Ron Johnson (WI) and Charles E. Grassley (IA) reached out to Attorney General William Barr and asked him to provide more information on alleged Ukrainian attempts to undermine Trump’s presidential campaign. According to the pair, Democratic consultant Alexandra Chalupa worked with the Ukrainians on opposition research regarding Trump.
The pair also reportedly want information regarding any alleged interactions Joe Biden has had with the Ukrainians.
“Ukrainian efforts abetted by a U.S. political party to interfere in the 2016 election should not be ignored,” the senators wrote in their letter to Barr. “Such allegations of corruption deserve due scrutiny, and the American people have a right to know when foreign forces attempted to undermine our Democrat processes.”
Featured image via Shutterstock/Flickr
Breaking Banner
Rudy Giuliani rages at Fox News’ Chris Wallace over his Sunday beatdown of Stephen Miller
Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday absolutely shredded Trump aide Stephen Miller for his attempt to make President Donald Trump's Ukraine scandal all about former Vice President Joe Biden.
While Miller tried to insist that Biden was "corrupt," he came up completely empty when asked by Wallace to specifically explain how Biden had broken the law.
However, Wallace's epic grilling of Miller did not sit well with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who is at the center of the president's effort to push the Ukrainian government to dig up dirt on his political opponents.
CNN slammed for labeling five centrist Democrats as ‘leaders on impeachment’ and erasing efforts of progressive women of color
"This is what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar have been arguing for ages and being shot down. And now everyone else is taking the credit."
Progressives expressed outrage on Monday over a CNN weekend segment on the so-called "leadership" of five centrist freshman congresswomen on the impeachment of President Donald Trump while ignoring the contributions of congresswomen of color who have been making the case for months.
Breaking Banner
Lawyer who is accused of working with Giuliani says Trump haters at Fox News outed him as ‘payback’
Attorney Joe diGenova blasted Fox News on Monday after host Chris Wallace exposed his alleged work with Rudy Giuliani in Ukraine.
In a bombshell report on Sunday, Wallace revealed that diGenova and his wife Victoria Toensing were “working off the books” with Giuliani to assist in President Donald Trump's efforts to have Ukraine investigate Joe Biden.
The attorney and his wife have often appeared on Fox News as analysts.