Ex-GOP strategist lays into ‘General Bonespurs McChickensh*t’ for calling Democratic ex-Marine ‘Weak on Military’

1 min ago

Last week, President Donald Trump urged supporters in North Carolina to get out the early vote for right-wing GOP congressional candidate Dan Bishop, saying that his Democratic opponent Dan McCready, “wants Open Borders, Sanctuary Cities & is weak on Crime, Military & Vets!”

That comment did not sit well with Never-Trump former GOP strategist Rick Wilson, who on Wednesday slammed the president — who never in his life served in the military — for attacking McCready, a Marine veteran:

The special election in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, ordered after the previous election was tainted by allegations that a strategist employed by the GOP campaign committed absentee ballot fraud, will take place on September 10.


Boris Johnson was just dealt a major blow as he pushes a contentious Brexit strategy

23 mins ago

September 4, 2019

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was dealt a major rebuke by the House of Commons as it advanced legislation that could block the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

The bill requires Johnson to request another Brexit extension if he cannot obtain a deal with the European Union over the next few weeks, according to CNN. It was approved in the House of Commons by a vote of 329 to 300 in its initial phase and will now move to a final stage before being voted on later.

‘Muzzle Mitch’ McConnell loves free speech — except if it’s criticizing him: Columnist

33 mins ago

September 4, 2019

On Wednesday, Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank lambasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for supporting "free speech" as it applies to billionaires spending unlimited money on elections — but not to private citizens criticizing him.

"McConnell, who styles himself a champion of free speech, has lately not been such a fan of free speech directed against him. The psychological boo-boos done to his thin skin have stirred him to hypocrisy," wrote Milbank. "On radio host (and Post contributor) Hugh Hewitt’s show this week, McConnell renewed his complaint that calling him Moscow Mitch is unacceptable — 'modern-day McCarthyism,' he said. 'You know, I can laugh about things like the Grim Reaper, but calling me Moscow Mitch is over the top.'"

