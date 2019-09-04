Ex-GOP strategist lays into ‘General Bonespurs McChickensh*t’ for calling Democratic ex-Marine ‘Weak on Military’

Last week, President Donald Trump urged supporters in North Carolina to get out the early vote for right-wing GOP congressional candidate Dan Bishop, saying that his Democratic opponent Dan McCready, “wants Open Borders, Sanctuary Cities & is weak on Crime, Military & Vets!”

That comment did not sit well with Never-Trump former GOP strategist Rick Wilson, who on Wednesday slammed the president — who never in his life served in the military — for attacking McCready, a Marine veteran:

Um… @McCreadyForNC was a Marine, so I’m guessing he’s stronger on vets and the military than you, General Bonespurs McChickenshit. https://t.co/B0taeQPpgt — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 5, 2019

The special election in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, ordered after the previous election was tainted by allegations that a strategist employed by the GOP campaign committed absentee ballot fraud, will take place on September 10.