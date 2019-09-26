Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP super-lawyer Ted Olson facing off against Trump lawyers at the Supreme Court: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump is facing off against an unlikely foe at the Supreme Court as he attempts to strip Obama-era protected status from young immigrants: Theodore “Ted” Olson.

Olson, who served as solicitor general under George W. Bush, is a notorious heavy-hitting lawyer for right-wing causes. He has broadly argued in court for expansion of executive power when Republicans hold the White House, and delivered the winning arguments for GOP plaintiffs in cases like Bush v. Gore and Citizens United.

ADVERTISEMENT

But on the issue of DACA, Olson is representing the “Dreamers.”

“Executive power is important, and we respect it,” said Olson. “But it has to be done the right way. It has to be done in an orderly fashion so that citizens can understand what is being done and people whose lives have depended on a governmental policy aren’t swept away arbitrarily and capriciously. And that’s what’s happened here.”

At issue in the case is not whether Trump has the authority to cancel deferred action for immigrants — since the DACA program was created by executive action, it follows that it could be ended by executive action. The issue is that, as with many other controversial regulatory decisions, the president violated the Administrative Procedure Act, by enacting the policy with no warning, no agency process, and without taking public comments.

Two federal appellate courts — the Fourth and Ninth Circuits — have ruled Trump’s termination of DACA was improper. The administration is trying to bypass this altogether by urging the Supreme Court to rule that DACA was unconstitutional in the first place.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This government acts in a manner that is almost the definition of arbitrary and capricious,” said Olson. “It’s ready, shoot, aim.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

AOC demands Republicans read the whistleblower report on Trump — or resign from Congress

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

Republican elected officials are struggling to answer questions about what is in the whistleblower report, with many claiming they have not read it.

The report (PDF) is only seven pages, plus a two-page appendix.

CNN interviewed eleven Republican senators, but only one said they had read the report.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News in ‘management bedlam’ as top brass fights and frets over Trump’s future: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

According to Gabriel Sherman of Vanity Fair, the looming prospect of President Donald Trump's impeachment proceedings is taking a rough toll on the management of Fox News, with squabbling and hand-wringing behind the scenes from top executives and anchors at the right-wing network often sardonically referred to as Trump's "state TV."

"Inside Fox News, tensions over Trump are becoming harder to contain as a long-running cold war between the network's news and opinion sides turns hot," wrote Sherman. "Fox has often taken a nothing-to-see-here approach to Trump scandals, but impeachment is a different animal. 'It's management bedlam,' a Fox staffer told me. 'This massive thing happened, and no one knows how to cover it.'"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

New York Times blasted for outing whistleblower and ‘putting his life in danger’

Published

51 mins ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

Right-wing activists Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl are offering $50,000 for information about the whistleblower, presumably, so they can doxx him/her and wage an all-out attack against the person. Meanwhile, The New York Times is being blamed for doing the work for them.

The site "Task & Purpose" noted that the New York Times profile about the whistleblower laid out enough identifying details that a smart activist could figure out the CIA officer's information and put the person's life in danger.

Continue Reading
 
 