Guest shreds MSNBC reporter for whitewashing Trump’s Taliban debacle: ‘You are normalizing this guy’
Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin jumped down the throat of NBC White House correspondent Hans Nichols for “normalizing” President Donald Trump’s attempted meeting with the Taliban.
“The president liked the idea of bringing everyone to Washington,” Nichols reported to an MSNBC panel on Monday. “The president then, at a certain point, made a decision maybe they’d do this at Camp David and the president snuffed it out on Saturday night.”
Nichols added: “Whether or not it’s to his advantage, I’m not in the position to adjudicate this. This president likes drama, likes declassifying things and likes keeping his enemies and apparently his allies and the people in his own administration on their toes.”
Rubin interrupted.
“You know, this is crazy. You are normalizing this guy,” she charged. “This is the most bizarre behavior.”
Rubin pointed out that Trump had invited the Taliban to Camp David without consulting allies or understanding the situation on the ground in Afghanistan.
“This is the problem. This is the dysfunction,” she insisted. “And it’s not only that he blew up this negotiation. He is a completely erratic, unreliable person to deal with.”
“Because this president is so off the wall and so undisciplined and so ignorant about what’s going on,” she warned, “this is not just like, oh, another story and I guess the idea went awry, this is the central facet of this president, which is he’s nuts.”
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
‘An outright lie’: US businessman rages at Trump over China tariff claims
In an examination into how Donald Trump's trade war is impacting U.S. manufacturers and farmers, Bloomberg reports that, not only is a recession likely due to the president's trade policies, but in some sectors of the country it has already arrived.
The report begins with an interview with Greg Petras, president of Kuhn North America, a manufacturer farm equipment in Wisconsin where he employs over 600 people.
With Bloomberg characterizing Trump's trade was as a "toxic mix of rising costs and falling revenues," Petras grew angry when asked about the president's claim China is absorbing all the costs.
Trump had an Oval Office meltdown after ‘stupid’ Jared Kushner got caught using private email for official business: report
President Donald Trump's patience with Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner has waned, according to a report by McKay Coppins for The Atlantic. Ivanka and Jared are both currently senior advisers to the president.
Trump once considered his eldest daughter to be his best surrogate. "For Trump, everything comes back to optics," former White House aide Cliff Sims told The Atlantic. "She is the archetype of what he wants -- the most beautiful face, the most buttoned-up message, everything just exactly the way it should be."
Here’s why this North Carolina special election is a test case for Trump’s electoral prospects in 2020
According to a report at Politico, the special election being held in North Carolina to fill a House seat left open due to political chicanery could hold the key to Donald Trump's fortunes in the 2020 election.
With the president headed to North Carolina Monday night to stump for Republican nominee Dan Bishop against Democrat Dan McCready, the report notes that the district in question is a microcosm of what the two eventual presidential nominees will face.