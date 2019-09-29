‘Gym got owned’: Internet applauds Jake Tapper for ‘spanking’ Jim Jordan with his own molestation scandal

Internet users took to social media on Sunday to thank CNN host Jake Tapper after he called out a Republican congressman’s hypocrisy on impeachment.

During an interview on CNN’s State of the Union program, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) claimed that a whistleblower came forward to report alleged wrongdoings by President Donald Trump because “he didn’t like the president.”

Tapper interrupted Jordan: “We don’t know that.”

“These folks are bound and determined to go after the president,” Jordan ranted.

Tapper pointed out that there is “no evidence” that the whistleblower had any bias against the president.

Jordan then launched into accusations against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, echoing Trump’s own conspiracy theories.

“It’s amazing the gymnastics you guys will go through to defend the vice president,” Jordan insisted.

“It’s a fact,” Tapper shot back. “And I would think that somebody that’s been accused of things in the last year or two would be more sensitive about throwing out wild allegations against people.”

The Internet quickly cheered Tapper for referring to allegations that Jordan turned a blind eye to a molestation scandal in Ohio.

Watch the video and read the responses below.

As usual @Jim_Jordan made ass out of him self. What to expect from guy whi did all possible to cover sexual abuse! — Jad. S. ⚓ (@jad_s969) September 29, 2019

This makes up for some of that Family Feud style debate. — Mrs Columbo🇺🇸 (@lrslippers) September 29, 2019

Facts: you covered up sexual assault and rape. Fact: Jake Tapper owned you. Fact: you were left twirling your thumbs when you were showed to be the joke you are. — Nelson (@TheNelGOD) September 29, 2019

@Jim_Jordan got your ass handed to you by @jaketapper today and I loved it! You can't handle the facts, Sir and it shows! — Debbie Fritze (@FritzeMa) September 29, 2019

His proper name is Gym « the voyeur » Jordan. Right @Jim_Jordan?#GymTheVoyeurJordan — 🐘 Individual 1 🐘 (@trump_in_prison) September 29, 2019

JAKE TAPPER MOPS THE FLOOR WITH REP. JIM JORDAN😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/hjw2z3kjcf — Jr Rod (@jrrod7181) September 29, 2019

Jim Jordan should be ashamed — John Gray (@JHGrayCA) September 29, 2019

Jordan was trying his best to run roughshod over Jake Tapper and kudos to Jake for pointing this out. https://t.co/WlqA7hzkxi — b bright (@BrightCocker) September 29, 2019

@Jim_Jordan staff. Please pick your boss up at the burn ward. — spaghettingularity (@spaghettigeddon) September 29, 2019

Great job Jake! — Mojave Red (@RedMojaveStudio) September 29, 2019

@ScottAdamsSays, your man @jaketapper destroyed @Jim_Jordan today. I'm a true Jordan fan, but he seemed #FakeNews on the Biden Ukraine prosecutor topic. Serious new respect for Tapper! — David Emmerich (@Dave_Emmerich) September 29, 2019

We all was the @jaketapper interview with #GymJordan. LMAO. Makes me wonder why the GOP sends out a notorious child molester-protector to speak for Trump. Why Ronna? — Annabelle Leigh (@annableigh) September 29, 2019

Gym got owned. Not a huge Jake Tapper fan but very well done. — PrivateJoker (@ftwtwit) September 29, 2019

Jake got Gymnasium Jordan out here stuttering I love it pic.twitter.com/CRrWreBhl7 — Marc🍩s Blackdatis (@Sweetwawdahh) September 29, 2019

LMAO. Tapper schooled you — Michael Mahoney (@Tradeshows20191) September 29, 2019

Don’t forget #jimjordan, who got his ass handed to him by @jaketapper this morning. It was like watching a balloon get punctured and shriveled while the hot air seeps out. — BehaveYrself (@BehaveYrself) September 29, 2019

The more I hear from Rep. Jim Jordan, the more I winder how deeply he was involved in the sexual abuse scandal that he refused to do anything about. — Charles in Exile (@ergoking) September 29, 2019

As we say down south. @jaketapper just gave @Jim_Jordan a good old public spanking. For misbehaving. How embarrassing. — Willie 🇺🇸 (@LivingWillie) September 29, 2019

Nice spanking you got by Jake Tapper! 😂 — Em Daly (@DalyEm) September 29, 2019

@Jim_Jordan need a nap after that spanking from @jaketapper today. That was embarrassing, Jim. — Scot Conant (@scotconant) September 29, 2019

@jaketapper Spanks Gym Jordan with Facts. JAKE spanked the lying ass of a Trumpsters " With accusations of his own".🤸🏋️🤼 https://t.co/xr2obx677C — @RichieBigBang (@RichieThePigeon) September 29, 2019