‘Gym got owned’: Internet applauds Jake Tapper for ‘spanking’ Jim Jordan with his own molestation scandal

Internet users took to social media on Sunday to thank CNN host Jake Tapper after he called out a Republican congressman’s hypocrisy on impeachment.

During an interview on CNN’s State of the Union program, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) claimed that a whistleblower came forward to report alleged wrongdoings by President Donald Trump because “he didn’t like the president.”

Tapper interrupted Jordan: “We don’t know that.”

“These folks are bound and determined to go after the president,” Jordan ranted.

Tapper pointed out that there is “no evidence” that the whistleblower had any bias against the president.

Jordan then launched into accusations against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, echoing Trump’s own conspiracy theories.

“It’s amazing the gymnastics you guys will go through to defend the vice president,” Jordan insisted.

“It’s a fact,” Tapper shot back. “And I would think that somebody that’s been accused of things in the last year or two would be more sensitive about throwing out wild allegations against people.”

The Internet quickly cheered Tapper for referring to allegations that Jordan turned a blind eye to a molestation scandal in Ohio.

Watch the video and read the responses below.

September 29, 2019

