‘He better do this or he’ll look stupid’: MSNBC host tells Trump to do something on gun safety
If President Donald Trump doesn’t act on gun safety laws he’s going to look like an idiot, according to one MSNBC host.
During an introduction about an upcoming segment, Chris Matthews handed it to the president over his inaction with gun safety. Despite multiple mass shootings with high-powered weapons and overwhelming support for stronger background checks and an assault weapons ban, Trump has refused to act.
“Democrats back President Trump corner on gun legislation making him an offer on background checks, I don’t see how he refuses,” said Matthews. “His response remains muddled so as not to anger his pals at the NRA. He is scared right now. Trump doesn’t know what to do. This is one time on guns I think he knows that Nancy and Chuck have put something on the table, a firm offer to do background checks and background checks alone. He better do this or he’ll look stupid.”
Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) noted that the bill Democrats have offered has been on the table for over 200 days and neither Trump nor Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has done anything to bring the bill forward.
“This is a minimum,” Titus said. “You don’t back up from the minimum. Ninety percent of the public, including gun owners, support this. To say the president believes in his heart and won’t do it is like saying we’re offering thoughts and prayers to the victims. Here it is. Let’s get it done. The House has passed two of these bills. The House Judiciary has passed three bills. Next week they will have a hearing on assault weapons. It’s not something that you can back up from. This is the minimum.”

Trump’s California donors are freaking out about the social consequences of attending his fundraisers: report
President Donald Trump has generated a huge amount of election campaign money from fundraisers in California — a state where he is underwater 30 points and an epicenter of legal and legislative opposition to his agenda.
Fundraisers in California are incredibly lucrative for the president, as the state is home to a number of tech and entertainment millionaires. But its heavily liberal lean has many of his donors scared of social consequences for their support — and according to Politico, that fear is leading the Trump campaign to cloak these events in secrecy.
Damage control: Eugene Robinson explains why beating Trump won’t be the next president’s greatest challenge
Democrats have spent months fighting over the tiniest details of each policy during the handful of Democratic debates and forums. While they may agree on 98 percent of the policies, it's the two percent that campaigns are zeroing-in on. The reality, however, is that few if any of the policies or campaign promises will ever come to fruition. As Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson explained in his latest column, the greatest challenge of any Democratic leader post-Trump will be fixing the things the president broke.
In his Monday column, Robinson demanded to know not just how Democrats plan to actually beat Trump, but how they'll repair the damage he'll leave. He doesn't doubt Democrats can accomplish the goal of kicking the president out of the White House, but the aftermath is another matter.
‘Fire and fury is upon us’: Columnist explains why attack on Saudi oilfield brings us closer to war
On Monday, Saudi oil facilities were hit with a drone strike that U.S. intelligence is claiming originated with Iran.
If this is true, it would be one of many instances in recent months of escalation of tension between Iran and U.S.-allied countries. But as Christopher Dickey warned in The Daily Beast, this event could bring America closer to war than it has yet been.
"Ever since Donald Trump became America’s commander in chief and started creating diplomatic crises around the world, the question has loomed: how will he react if he faces a violent challenge that appears to demand a military response?" said Dickey. "Well, that’s happening right now. The attacks on Saudi Arabia early Saturday morning, cutting its oil production in half, have us on the brink of a huge new Middle East conflict, a massive surge in oil prices, and a global recession."