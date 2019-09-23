He ‘confessed to official misconduct’: Pete Buttigieg blasts Donald Trump

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg blasted President Donald Trump for confessing to corruption during an interview on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” with Nicolle Wallace.

“Do you see this as a green light to Donald Trump to continue to act in a lawless manner if Congress doesn’t move toward impeachment proceedings?” Wallace asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think he’s going to act in a lawless matter no matter what,” Buttigieg replied.

“Look, he’s made it clear that he deserves to be impeached. We are also in a reality where the Senate Republicans have completely lost touch with their conscience,” he continued.

“I support the House in taking on impeachment proceedings. I also think that the only real resolution to this will be defeating this president and his enablers in the congressional Republican caucuses,” he said.

“Look, what’s going on here is shocking. The president of the United States confessed to official misconduct and nothing appears to be changing around that,” Buttigieg concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: