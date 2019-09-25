‘He doesn’t mention the word investigate’: Fox News dismisses Trump ‘transcript’ before getting ‘back to Biden’

Fox News pundits on Wednesday sought to downplay the details of a call in which President Donald Trump asked Ukraine’s president to find dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son.

Following the release of White House notes about Trump’s call with the Ukraine president, Fox News anchor Bret Baier dismissed the document because the U.S. president did not use the word “investigate.”

“Well, look at the evolution of the reporting,” Baier said. “You had first that the president was going to withhold funds and demand an investigation. Then you had that he mentioned eight times the Bidens and Biden investigation and pressure. And the quid pro quo would be clear.”

“None of those things are in this transcript,” the Fox News anchor continued. “As we mentioned, it is implied and Democrats will say he is talking about foreign aid and the aid to Ukraine and says I need a favor. He mentions Biden once.”

Baier added: “He doesn’t mention the word investigate or investigation any time. He says look into. My point is that the reporting ahead of this was not right and now it is going to evolve and it will shift.”

Baier’s dismissal satisfied Fox News host Bill Hemmer.

“Back to the Biden issue here,” Hemmer said, changing the topic.

Watch the video below from Fox News.