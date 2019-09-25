‘He doesn’t mention the word investigate’: Fox News dismisses Trump ‘transcript’ before getting ‘back to Biden’
Fox News pundits on Wednesday sought to downplay the details of a call in which President Donald Trump asked Ukraine’s president to find dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son.
Following the release of White House notes about Trump’s call with the Ukraine president, Fox News anchor Bret Baier dismissed the document because the U.S. president did not use the word “investigate.”
“Well, look at the evolution of the reporting,” Baier said. “You had first that the president was going to withhold funds and demand an investigation. Then you had that he mentioned eight times the Bidens and Biden investigation and pressure. And the quid pro quo would be clear.”
“None of those things are in this transcript,” the Fox News anchor continued. “As we mentioned, it is implied and Democrats will say he is talking about foreign aid and the aid to Ukraine and says I need a favor. He mentions Biden once.”
Baier added: “He doesn’t mention the word investigate or investigation any time. He says look into. My point is that the reporting ahead of this was not right and now it is going to evolve and it will shift.”
Baier’s dismissal satisfied Fox News host Bill Hemmer.
“Back to the Biden issue here,” Hemmer said, changing the topic.
Director of national intelligence sent whistleblower’s complaint about Trump to DOJ — which refused to prosecute
The Director of National Intelligence and the intelligence community’s inspector general both sent the whistleblower’s complaint against President Donald Trump to the U.S. Dept. of Justice, suggesting a criminal investigation be opened. The DOJ, under Attorney General Bill Barr, refused to prosecute the president.
“The department’s criminal division reviewed the matters and concluded that there was no basis for a criminal investigation into Mr. Trump’s behavior,” The New York Times reports. “Law enforcement officials determined that the transcript of the call did not show that Mr. Trump had violated campaign finance laws by soliciting from a foreign national a contribution, donation or thing of value.”
Ukraine call summary ‘a gazillion times worse’ than anyone expected: ‘Why did White House lawyers release this?’
The White House released a summary of President Donald Trump's call to the Ukrainian president -- and social media users were shocked by the wrongdoing it revealed.
Many expected the transcript to be abridged or altered in some way favorable to the president, but instead it shows multiple instances where Trump asks Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden's son as repayment for U.S. aid.
The president of the United States has betrayed our country.
That’s not a political statement—it’s a harsh reality, and we must act.
Lindsey Graham launches into hysterics over Ukraine: ‘To impeach any president over a phone call is insane’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) this week insisted that President Donald Trump's call with Ukraine's president is a "nothing burger" when it comes to impeachment.
Graham spoke to reporters just moments after the White House released a transcript of Trump asking Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son.
"From my point of view to impeach any president over a phone call like this would be insane," Graham said. "Joe Biden is a very good friend, but we can’t have a country where one side looks at and the other one does not."
The senator added: "The Ukrainian president did not feel threatened. He was the target of the phone call. He felt fine with what happened. I have read it just like you have. You can make your own decision, but from a quid pro quo aspect of the phone call, there’s nothing there suggesting that the prosecutor may have been fired because of a conflict of interest."