‘He is in a world of hurt’: CNN political analyst says Ukraine scandal is ‘unspinnable’ — and Trump knows it
On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” political director David Chalian suggested President Donald Trump know he is in serious trouble — and there is nothing he can do to stop it.
“It was a bombshell of a day, and a day where the future of Donald Trump’s presidency came into focus in some ways of what it’s going to look like at least for the remainder of this term,” Chalian told anchor Wolf Blitzer. “What you saw was in the release of this rough transcript of a phone call, you saw something very rare in Washington, you saw largely an unspinnable document here.”
“I know the president and his team are trying to downplay the severity of this, but it is as clear as the president had made it in the days before about his actions were, this transcript, Wolf, made crystal clear, the president was using his position of power in order to urge a foreign leader to investigate a political rival,” said Chalian. “I just don’t see any other possible interpretation of what was going on here.”
“I just want you to watch how the president handled himself at the press conference at the UN today,” continued Chalian. “That was a dejected President Trump. We have seen him in much more sort of on-his-heels moments where he is fiery and fighting back, and punching back, and yes, some of his words were doing that, but his overall tenor, it struck me as — we can’t forget how much this president sort of understands moments in media and on television and how things are playing. And this is, it seemed to me, a president who fully understood that he is in a world of hurt at the moment.”
The White House is ‘reeling’ from their reckless decision to release the Ukraine call notes: CNN analyst
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," political analyst David Gregory discussed the Trump administration's decision to classify the whistleblower report against the president's call with Ukrainian officials.
"What do you make of this, that this is now happening, especially that this was supposed to be have been distributed much more widely?" asked anchor Erin Burnett.
"Look, officially they can talk about certain secrets that they might want to withhold, that are appropriate from the intelligence community, but the more obvious take is this is the White House that's reeling from what I think, even internally, they thought was a pretty risky move to release the log or the summary or a partial transcript of this call," said Gregory.
Democratic Congressman equates whistleblower report to Trump shooting someone on 5th Avenue
Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that he read the official whistleblower complaint filed by a senior intelligence officer after a series of conversations between President Donald Trump and Ukraine. What he read was disturbing enough that he was deeply concerned.
"You know, on the way up the stairs, I was thinking about what the president said on the campaign that he could shoot someone and his base would stay with him. I guess, what I read was, to me, the political equivalent of that," Quigley said. "Defying the Constitution, committing a criminal act and thinking, 'Well, I can get away with it,' is some sort of bizarre cult of personality. [It's] deeply disturbing what we read this morning. Alarming. Reinforced to an extraordinary magnitude by the report that we’ve just read."