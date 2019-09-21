‘He knows I’m actually better at the internet’: Andrew Yang says Trump is too scared to attack him

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang suggested President Donald Trump is too scared to attack him during a CNN appearance on Saturday.

Yang, whose campaign has been buoyed by his passionate online supporters known as the “Yang Gang,” was interviewed by Van Jones.

“Part of the thing is that you’re such an unlikely candidate that people, they’re not shooting at you, even Donald Trump doesn’t have a bad name for you yet,” Jones noted. “Is that a good thing or a bad thing?”

“Well, Donald Trump hasn’t messed with me online because he knows I’m actually better at the internet than he is,” Yang replied, to cheers from the crowd.

