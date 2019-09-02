‘He looks down on Wisconsin workers’: Trump ripped for Milwaukee Labor Fest stunt

President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign was ridiculed on Twitter on Saturday for how he campaigned at Milwaukee’s Labor Fest.

Trump’s campaign flew a banner over the event reding “Trump Pence thanks our great American workers!”

The banner urged Wisconsinites to text the campaign.

“Trump sent the message that he looks down on Wisconsin workers by hiring a pilot to fly a banner over #LaborFest in Milwaukee rather than doing anything to actually show up on the ground,” tweeted Ben Wikler, the chair of the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

