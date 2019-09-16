‘He started this’: CNN’s Cuomo obliterates pro-Trump lobbyist for defending the decision to exit the Iran deal
On Monday, following the attack on Saudi oil facilities that President Donald Trump says was carried out by Iran, CNN’s Chris Cuomo clashed with pro-Trump lobbyist and American Conservative Union director Matt Schlapp by pointing out that it was Trump who escalated tensions with Iran in the first place.
“Now this is something of his own reckoning,” said Cuomo. “He blew up that Iran deal … He had nothing to replace it with. He just thought doing this is disruptive, this is why they brought me here. He loosed that company on the Middle East. They are vindictive and old and savvy as we both know as students of history. He started this. This is maybe the biggest threat to his presidency, Matt.”
“Obama let loose $150 billion in assets to the Iran regime, the number one funder of terror,” said Schlapp. “You can make an argument of whether they had a legal right to that. That money will go to fomenting jihad around the globe. I urged the president to pull out of the Iran deal. The Iran deal that we had had no proper verification.”
“That’s not true,” said Cuomo.
“It is true,” insisted Schlapp.
“No, it is not true,” shot back Cuomo. “It had more verification we had before it.”
“We had to give them notice before we could walk in any facility so they could cover their tracks,” said Schlapp. (This is not true — the deal mandated inspections of any declared site within 24 hours, and undeclared sites within two months, none of which would give Iran time to cover up radioisotopes.) “Presidents of both parties did this. We didn’t want a confrontation with North Korea so we tried to extend the timeline by which they would nuclearize. It’s a similar policy Obama approached with Iran, extend the time and hope that something changed.”
“You had a deal, multi-coalition, big countries that Iran had to worry about,” said Cuomo.
“Iran would have a nuclear weapon at the end of that term,” said Schlapp.
“That’s not true,” said Cuomo. “It was only about enriching, it was a decade and now you have nobody looking at what they’re doing. They ran around in Syria, they’re doing it in Yemen in a situation out of control and now they’re bombing his buddy in his backyard, if that’s true.”
“People love the idea that a treaty was somehow going to keep Iran in a box,” said Schlapp. The fact is a lot of people — and I will say I was one of them — believed that that treaty was an appeasement to Iran. It gave them funding to do all this around the globe. We should try a different way … Just like North Korea. Do you agree that on North Korea it would be better if we had taken steps 10 and 20 years ago to prevent North Korea from getting a nuclear weapon?”
“I don’t believe we can look back that way,” said Cuomo.
“So it’s inevitable and there’s nothing you can do?” said Schlapp.
“No, you made deals with partners like Iran—”
“That just delayed the time they get the nuclear weapon,” said Schlapp.
“It delayed the window, but gave you a pause and gave you something to work with,” said Cuomo. “You removed it and have nothing, except you think Iran would have bombed — if that’s true and the president says he believes it’s true because U.S. officials are telling him.”
“What is true?” said Schlapp.
“That Iran was behind what happened in Saudi Arabia,” said Cuomo.
“I can’t know,” said Schlapp. “I know what I read and it appears that’s the case.”
“That’s what the president said and that’s what he says what the officials say,” said Cuomo. “That takes us to another issue, will the people believe the American people.”
CNN
‘Not a single Republican reached out to ask what can we do’: Trump’s ‘my African-American’ fan blasts GOP
President Donald Trump once called Gregory Cheadle "My African-American" during a California campaign rally in 2016, but now Trump's champion is out and he says it's due to the GOP's white supremacy.
In an interview with CNN's Don Lemon, Cheadle asked how any person of color could be part of a party that doesn't want them.
"Well, he and the party have just shown that they have no interest in any of group but white," said Cheadle. "Whites are the primary group. Everyone else may get crumbs. But his agenda is targeted towards benefitting whites. For the GOP as well. The GOP is they want to slash Social Security. They want to slash welfare. They don't say diddly-squat about cutting subsidies, loan guarantees, government contracts and whatever else for the wealthy. So they're all about themselves."
CNN
The real reason Trump is so jealous of Obama is that he might win an Emmy: Trump biographer
A CNN panel broke out into laughter talking about President Donald Trump's pathetic jealousy of his predecessor, President Barack Obama.
Obama's new book is slated to score major profits, so he was given a substantial advance for the book. Former first lady Michelle Obama has already enjoyed considerable success from the release of her book and tour. The couple has since made a production deal with Netflix for their company that will focus on fiction and non-fiction stories with a positive social message. Meanwhile, Trump is struggling to win reelection.
"Why is this president so fixated on the former president?" wondered Lemon. "Whether it is North Korea, federal judges, a racist birther lie about the former president not being born here, that’s the one that got him into the political scene. It seems like this president has an obsession with former President Obama. What’s going on?"
CNN
‘Money can’t buy class’: CNN’s Don Lemon rips Trump for looking pathetic against Obama
CNN host Don Lemon mocked President Donald Trump for being classless up against former President Barack Obama. Over the weekend, Trump has complained about Obama being able to have lucrative book deals and for starting a production company for films and documentaries that promote the social good.
"This started all the way back when we walked out of that deal," said former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH), referring to Trump's hatred of the Iran deal. "And earlier in your monologue, you said something very interesting, something I can’t figure out. Why is he angry at Barack Obama? Donald Trump’s president. I mean I was never angry at anybody else that had the job that I then got. I don’t get that. And if that anger is what drove us to walk away from this Iran agreement, that’s a tragedy. Big, big mistake."